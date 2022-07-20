Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for July 15 to July 19

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

July 15

Ashley Wells, 42. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Walter Townsend, 64. Charge: Trespassing. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Ruben Escuita, 49. Charge: No driver’s license, no insurance. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Charles Hines, 21. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Markietrie Joy, 28. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Justice court.

July 16

Robert Carter, 54. Charge: Warrant – felony taking of motor vehicle. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Kelvin Jarrett, 44. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

David Collins, 31. Charge: DUI 1st, ran red light, possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Robert Smith, 55. Charge: Possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Christopher Russell, 37. Charge: Contempt of court. This case will be heard in Justice court.

David Brennan, 57. Charge: Bond surrender. This case will be heard in Justice court.

John Butler, 26. Charge: Serving city time. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Ethan McDuff, 22. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Senya Gray, 48. Charge: Abuse of 911 call. This case will be heard in Justice court.

July 17

Cade Howard, 21. Charge: Disorderly conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Kelvin Davis, 20. Charge: Possession of paraphernallia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Mykail Clark, 28. Charge: Possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Alex Goss, 22. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Kevin Pegues, 36. Charge: Trespassing, disorderly conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

July 18

Tarnischa Campbell, 27. Charge: Child neglect. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Kelvin Jarrett, 44. Charge: Sexual battery. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Amaya Mejia, 27. Charge: No driver’s license, no insurance. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Rashad Hayes, 30. Charge: Warrant. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Brad Anderson, 30. Charge: Hold for Tallahatchie County. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Ronnie Graham, 42. Charge: Domestic violence – simple assault. This case will be heard in Justice court.

July 19

Randall Kisner, 58. Charge: Domestic violence, hold for investigation. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Emily Myers, 22. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Leif Elliot, 47. Charge: Domestic violence – simple assault. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Catherine Candiff, 36. Charge: Hold for Metro. This case will be heard in Justice court.

John Hawkins, 38. Charge: Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, hold for Metro. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Brittany Tankersly, 31. Charge: Trespassing – warrant. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Meredith Brown, 27. Charge: Trespassing – warrant, possession of weapon by a felon, hold for investigation. This case will be heard in Justice court.