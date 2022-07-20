Mississippi Arts Commission to host listening session at Powerhouse

The Mississippi Arts Commission was established in 1968 by the Mississippi Legislature as the official state grants-making and service agency for the arts. MAC provides financial and technical assistance for arts programming to arts organizations and educational institutions throughout Mississippi. Funded annually by the Mississippi Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts and private funds, MAC uses this support to carry forth its mission and continues to act as a core and essential function of government.

The role of MAC goes beyond grant-making. The agency serves as a catalyst for arts development at the local level fostering networks of local leaders, artists of all disciplines, arts volunteers, and patrons. Consult on community arts development, performing, visual and literary arts, folk arts, and arts education. Provide training in arts management, arts education planning, arts facilities planning, and community-wide cultural planning; and Promote broad-based public awareness of the importance of the arts in education and community life.

Through the arts, diverse communities of all sizes can better identify shared values, create vibrant public spaces, and enhance the effectiveness of schools. The arts also attract visitors who leave with a strong, positive image of Mississippi. Fostering excellence in the arts inspires a higher quality of life for all citizens.

The Arts Commission is hosting listening sessions across Mississippi to receive input to use in their strategic planning process. The Arthur Alley team, a Mississippi-based consultant group, will guide a group conversation. Sarah Story, executive director of MAC, will ask attendees questions and listen along with the Arthur Alley team. The listening session is open to the public. The session will be on Tuesday, August 9,, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 pm at the Powerhouse Community arts center.

The Arts Commission provides support to numerous arts organizations and artists in the region. The Yoknapatawpha Arts Council, Theatre Oxford and Thacker Mountain Radio receive operating grants to support their service to the community. Mississippi Presenters Network, Oxford Fiber Arts Festival, Oxford Community Market, Lafayette County Arena, and numerous local artists have received grants to support programs and projects in our community.

Wayne Andrews is chairman of the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council.