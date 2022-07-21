Ole Miss women’s golf ranked third overall amongst WGCA All-Scholar teams

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – The Ole Miss women’s golf team earned a new program-best mark Wednesday enroute to receiving WGCA All-Scholar Team honors, with the Rebels’ team GPA of 3.890 ranking third in the nation.

The award recognizes the women’s collegiate golf programs with the highest collective average team GPA, which includes all of the team’s student-athletes for the 2021-22 season. The Rebels’ GPA of 3.890 was also the best in the SEC.

This marks the second time in program history that the Rebels have finished in the top 25 for the WGCA All-Scholar Team GPA Award, having captured their first-ever honor last season by ranking 10th in NCAA Division I with a cumulative team grade point average of 3.880 for the 2020-21 academic year.

A program-record of five Rebels were recognized earlier this month as WGCA All-America Scholars, with McKinley Cunningham , Natacha Host Husted , Andrea Lignell , Julia Johnson and Chiara Tamburlini all receiving the prestigious accolade.

