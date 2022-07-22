Broeker, Mingo among Rebels named to Preseason All-SEC team

ATLANTA — The Southeastern Conference revealed the 2022 Preseason All-SEC team on Friday, which features four Ole Miss players including First-Team selection Nick Broeker and Second-Team selection Jonathon Mingo.

Broeker, who considered entering the 2022 NFL draft before ultimately deciding to return to Oxford for one final season, enters the year as one of the top guards in the conference after spending the first three seasons of his collegiate career at left tackle.

The Springfield, Illinois native made the switch to guard this Spring after NFL scouts told him his arms were too short to play tackle at the next level. He will be the linchpin to a veteran Ole Miss offensive line that figures to be one of the top units in the conference.

Mingo earned Second Team honors after recording 22 receptions for 346 yards in just six games as a junior last season. He will be the veteran in the receiving room this year following the departure of Dontario Drummond and Braylon Sanders. The Mississippi native has struggled with injuries throughout his tenure in Oxford, but is primed for a huge senior season with an Ole Miss offense full of new faces.

Transfer running back Zach Evans also earned preseason All-SEC honors—appearing as a Third Team selection alongside offensive lineman Jeremy James.

Evans was the top running back in the class of 2020, and averaged 7.3 yards per carry over two seasons at TCU before transferring to Ole Miss in January. He will split running back duties with fellow transfer Ulysses Bentley IV, who joined the Rebels in March after two years at SMU.

James earned his second consecutive preseason Third-Team nod after starting all 13 games for Ole Miss last season. The Cumming, Georgia native also switched positions on the offensive line this Spring, moving from right tackle to left to accommodate incoming transfer Mason Brooks.

Ole Miss was selected by the media to finish fourth in the SEC West behind Alabama, Texas A&M and Arkansas. The Rebels finished second in the division last season, and will attempt to build on that success with a revamped roster full of new faces.