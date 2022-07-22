Chamber sets its own record for a ribbon-cutting for six businesses at one

The Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce set a record on Tuesday with the largest ribbon-cutting ceremony the Chamber has ever hosted with a ribbon-cutting for six businesses.

On July 19, business owners and managers from The Citizen Bank, Core Cycle & Outdoor Oxford, 20/20 Lux Spa, Fox’s Pizza Oxford, Heartbreak Coffee and Endurance Physical Therapy celebrated the openings of their new businesses with the support of their co-workers, families, friends and the Chamber.

The ceremony was led by President of the Chamber Board Lolita Gregory.

“We want you to know that this is your chamber and we are here for you,” said Gregory to business owners and managers at the ribbon-cutting. “We recognize the investment that you have made into your community so however we can be of assistance to make that productive and efficient for you don’t hesitate to let us know.”

In attendance were Marion Boyd, President of The Citizens Bank; Claude Clayton, owner and president of Core Cycle & Outdoor Oxford; Jacqueline Holcombe, owner of 20/20 Lux Spa; Gretchen Williams owner of Heart Break Coffee; Chris Glaze with Endurance Physical Therapy and Susie Miley with Fox’s Pizza Oxford.