Grenada man charged with murder in disappearence of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, law enforcement still searching for body

A Grenada man has been arrested by the Oxford Police and University Police departments and charged with the murder of Jimmie “Jay” Lee.

Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, was being held without bond. His arrest was announced by Oxford Police and University of Mississippi Police on Friday, two weeks after Lee was last seen on early July 8 leaving Campus Walk apartments. His vehicle was towed from Molly Barr Apartments later that afternoon, and police and federal investigator have been conducting an exhaustive search for Lee.

Police said law enforcement agencies are still working to locate Lee’s body.

Anyone with tips or information is asked to contact OPD at 662-232-2400, UPD at 663-915-7234, CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8477 or contact any agency through social media accounts.