Water Valley artist wins $2k grant from Mississippi Arts Commission

Published 10:30 am Friday, July 22, 2022

By Staff Report

Sally Lott McLellan of Water Valley, Mississippi has been awarded a $2,000 grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission. This grant is a portion of the more than $1.65 million in  grants MAC awarded in Fiscal Year 2023.

MAC grants are made possible by continued funding from  the Mississippi State Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts. 

“Our arts community is incredible, and we are very pleased to provide even more grants to artists  throughout the state, nearly twice as many as last year,” said Sarah Story, executive director of MAC.  “Mississippi’s artistic legacy was built through the talents of its exceptionally creative citizens. These  funds help support the next generation of amazing artists and ensure that the story of artistic excellence  in our state lives on.” 

McLellan partners with the non-profit This is Noteworty (TIN) in Water Valley for an art show featuring artwork from inmates at the Mississippi State Penitentiary.

The art show, “Pictures from  Parchman ….We Are Here,” a mixture of black and white and color drawings, will be September 16 in  the TIN building on Main Street in Water Valley. McLellan has led a creative arts class in Unit 30 at Parchman as a volunteer with the Prison Writes Initiative (PWI) of Oxford since August of 2021. 

The Mississippi Arts Commission is a state agency serving more than two million people through  grants and special initiatives that enhance communities, assist artists and arts organizations, promote  arts education and celebrate Mississippi’s cultural heritage. MAC is funded by the Mississippi  Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Mississippi Endowment for the Arts at the  Community Foundation for Mississippi and other private sources.

For more information, visit  www.arts.ms.gov. For information about the Mississippi Arts Commission, contact Ellie Banks, Communications Director, 601-359-6546 or ebanks@arts.ms.gov.

