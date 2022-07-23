“Blessed to have a friend like Jimmy”: Oxford Emergency Management Director Jimmy Allgood dies

Published 8:22 am Saturday, July 23, 2022

By Staff Report

Jimmy Allgood, Emergency Management Director for Oxford, died Friday, July 22, 2022. Photo via Twitter

The Oxford community is mourning the death of Jimmy Allgood, Emergency Management Director.

He died on Friday night.

“I am heartbroken to share that Emergency Management Director Jimmy Allgood passed away last night,” said Mayor Robyn Tannehill in a statement. “I simply cannot put into words at this moment what Jimmy meant to his family, his friends and entire community. He guided Oxford through a pandemic with wisdom and a steady hand.”

“Jimmy never met a problem he couldn’t solve,” He loved, protected and served Oxford, his family and friends with a loyalty that is unmatched. There was no friend who knew how to love his city and his coworkers more. Everyone should be so blessed to have a friend like Jimmy.

This is a developing story.

