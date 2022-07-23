Cochran attorney Carlos Moore to represent murder suspect in disappearance of Jimmie “Jay” Lee

Cochran Firm attorney Carlos Moore will be representing Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, of Grenada, Mississippi.

Herrington has been charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, a University of Mississippi student who disappeared two weeks ago.

“I have been retained to represent Tim Herrington along with Kevin Horan,” said Moore in a social media statement. “Although he has been charged with a serious crime he is presumed innocent. We will vigorously defend him and look forward to clearing his good name.”

Moore is the Managing Partner of The Cochran Firm – Mississippi Delta located in Grenada. Moore’s cases focus on criminal defense, civil rights, police brutality, catastrophic personal injury, wrongful death, premises liability, worker’s compensation, social security disability, and nursing home negligence.

Moore represented the family of Dominique Clayton in a wrongful death lawsuit with the US District Court for the Northern Division of Mississippi against the City of Oxford, Oxford police Chief Jeff McCutchen and former Oxford police officer Matthew Kinne, who was convicted of Clayton’s murder.

Herrington was being held without bond on Friday.

His arrest was announced by Oxford Police and University of Mississippi Police on Friday, two weeks after Lee was last seen on early July 8 leaving Campus Walk apartments.

Lee’s vehicle was towed from Molly Barr Apartments later that afternoon, and police and federal investigator have been conducting an exhaustive search for Lee.

Police said law enforcement agencies are still working to locate Lee’s body.

Anyone with tips or information is asked to contact OPD at 662-232-2400, UPD at 663-915-7234, Crimestoppers at 662-234-8477 or contact any agency through social media accounts.