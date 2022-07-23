Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for July 19 to July 22

Published 12:30 pm Saturday, July 23, 2022

By Staff Report

Lafayette County Detention Center (Bruce Newman)

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

 

July 19

Alexandria McMahon, 25. Charge: Domestic violence – simple assault. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Justin Gratt, 30. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Josh Young, 39. Charge: Careless driving, possession of a controlled substance. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Marquez Walls, 29. Charge: Armed robbery. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

 

July 20

Greg Pride, 26. Charge: Domestic violence, petit larceny, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Marcus Parks, 41. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving, child endangerment. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Jason Smith, 46. Charge: Probation violation. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Matthew Lucus, 34. Charge: Probation violation. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Kathy Wiley, 41. Charge: Failure to appear, speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Antrawn Faulkner, 28. Charge: Warrant – sexual battery. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

 

July 21

Phillip Mullen, 20. Charge: Fake ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Jacob Miller, 20. Charge: Fake ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Edward Winters, 40. Charge: Warrant. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Bethany Butler, 33. Charge: False pretense. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Maurice Wooten, 24. Charge: Hold for MDOC. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Jeffrey Harmon, 27. Charge: Serving Drug Court time. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Crevess Roberts, 31. Charge: Child abuse, hold for investigation. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Tim Baylock, 37. Charge: Hold for MDOC. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Sonny Ingram, 36. Charge: Hold for Metro. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Ryan Jones, 25. Charge: Possession of AW in motor vehicle. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Kamesha Lay, 22. Charge: Possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Justice court.

 

July 22

Robert Smith, 55. Charge: DUI 4th, suspended driver’s license. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Rahib Williams, 23. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

More News

Bobblehead dolls bring life full circle

Cochran attorney Carlos Moore to represent murder suspect in disappearance of Jimmie “Jay” Lee

“Blessed to have a friend like Jimmy”: Oxford Emergency Management Director Jimmy Allgood dies

Now is the time to talk about climate change

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How do you feel about Daylight Saving Time?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...