Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for July 19 to July 22
Published 12:30 pm Saturday, July 23, 2022
This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.
July 19
Alexandria McMahon, 25. Charge: Domestic violence – simple assault. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Justin Gratt, 30. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Josh Young, 39. Charge: Careless driving, possession of a controlled substance. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Marquez Walls, 29. Charge: Armed robbery. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
July 20
Greg Pride, 26. Charge: Domestic violence, petit larceny, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Marcus Parks, 41. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving, child endangerment. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Jason Smith, 46. Charge: Probation violation. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Matthew Lucus, 34. Charge: Probation violation. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Kathy Wiley, 41. Charge: Failure to appear, speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Antrawn Faulkner, 28. Charge: Warrant – sexual battery. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
July 21
Phillip Mullen, 20. Charge: Fake ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Jacob Miller, 20. Charge: Fake ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Edward Winters, 40. Charge: Warrant. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Bethany Butler, 33. Charge: False pretense. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Maurice Wooten, 24. Charge: Hold for MDOC. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Jeffrey Harmon, 27. Charge: Serving Drug Court time. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Crevess Roberts, 31. Charge: Child abuse, hold for investigation. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Tim Baylock, 37. Charge: Hold for MDOC. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.
Sonny Ingram, 36. Charge: Hold for Metro. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.
Ryan Jones, 25. Charge: Possession of AW in motor vehicle. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Kamesha Lay, 22. Charge: Possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Justice court.
July 22
Robert Smith, 55. Charge: DUI 4th, suspended driver’s license. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Rahib Williams, 23. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.