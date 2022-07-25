Trigg named to John Mackey Award watch list

NEW YORK – Ole Miss tight endwas named to the preseason watch list for 2022 John Mackey Award, the organization announced on Friday.

Given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end, the award recipient is selected by vote of the John Mackey Award Selection Committee.

Trigg joined the Rebels prior to spring ball after transferring from USC. 247Sports rated Trigg as the No. 1 tight end and No. 19 overall player in the transfer portal this offseason.

The Tampa, Florida, native played in six games last year for the Trojans before an ankle injury sidelined him for the remainder of the season. Prior to that, Trigg hauled in a seven receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown.

Trigg was a force in his first action in an Ole Miss uniform, logging seven receptions for 89 yards and three touchdowns for the Navy team during the 2022 Grove Bowl.

Coming out of high school, Trigg was a consensus 4-star recruit, rated as high as the No. 3 tight end and No. 71 overall prep prospect by Rivals. He made 2020 PrepStar Dream Team as a senior tight end and defensive end at Carrollwood Day School in Tampa (Fla.), getting 30 receptions for 586 yards (19.5 avg) with five TDs.

As a junior tight end and quarterback in 2019 at Seffner (Fla.) Christian Academy, he caught 82 passes for 1,232 yards (15.0 avg) with 16 TDs. He also ran for 196 yards on 56 carries (3.5 avg) with five TDs and completed 24-of-38 passes (63.2%) for 242 yards and two TDs on offense. On the defensive side of the ball, Trigg made 83 tackles, including 24.5 for losses (with 11 sacks), and an interception (for a 94-yard TD).

He also played basketball at Carrollwood Day and Seffner Christian, averaging 22.6 points as a junior and 20 points as a sophomore.

The John Mackey Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. The 25 awards boast 800 recipients, dating to 1935.