ESPN Events Invitational bracket revealed for Ole Miss men’s basketball
Published 3:21 pm Tuesday, July 26, 2022
ORLANDO, Fla. – Ole Miss men’s basketball now knows who it will face at the ESPN Events Invitational over Thanksgiving weekend after the bracket was revealed on Tuesday afternoon.
The Rebels are slated to open against Stanford in the first round on Thanksgiving Day (Thurs., Nov. 24) at 12:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU. From there, Ole Miss will take on either Florida State or Siena the next day (Fri., Nov. 25) either at 10 a.m. CT on ESPN2 or 12:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+. The final round will pit the Rebels against a team from the other side of the bracket – Memphis, Nebraska, Oklahoma or Seton Hall – with the opponent, time and TV network depending on outcome of the tournament to that point.
“The ESPN Events Invitational is an elite field,” said Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis. “Stanford is an outstanding, well-coached team that will be a great challenge in the first round. We sure hope to see a lot of Rebels in Orlando!”
That Thanksgiving matchup against the Cardinal will be the first between Ole Miss and Stanford, as would a second round tilt against Siena. If the Rebels end up with Florida State in the next round, it would be the first against the Seminoles since 2004. Florida State leads the all-time series 3-1 against Ole Miss, with a split during an in-season home-and-home within the 1950-51 season on Jan. 11 (L, 63-58; in Tallahassee) and Feb. 14 (W, 79-75; in Oxford), and another home-and-home a half-century later on Dec. 3, 2003 (L, 66-60; in Tallahassee) and Dec. 4, 2004 (L, 69-64; in Oxford).
The 2022 ESPN Events Invitational will be held Nov. 24-27 at the State Farm Field House at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World. The invitational will feature 12 total games across three days of action, with each team playing in one game per day and advancing through the bracket. The two teams that remain undefeated throughout will face off in a championship matchup on Sun., Nov. 27. All games will air on the ESPN family of networks, with the Sunday championship game slated for ESPN at 12:30 p.m. CT.
Ticket information and travel packages will be announced later this summer. Fans can sign up on the event website for a pre-sale to guarantee first access and a $10 discount on all price levels. Travel packages, which include a discounted rate at the Gaylord Palms Resort, as well as transportation to and from the arena, will soon be available via Anthony Travel. Visit HERE to learn more and sign up for notifications.
OLE MISS SCHEDULE
Thurs., Nov. 24 – vs. Stanford – 12:30 p.m. CT – ESPNU
Fri., Nov. 25 – vs. Florida State or Siena – 10 a.m. CT or 12:30 p.m. CT – ESPN2 or ESPN+
Sun., Nov. 27 – vs. TBD – Time TBD – TV TBD
FULL SCHEDULE
Game 1 – Florida State vs. Siena – Thurs., Nov. 24 – 10 a.m. CT – ESPN2
Game 2 – Ole Miss vs. Stanford – Thurs., Nov. 24 – 12:30 p.m. CT – ESPNU
Game 3 – Oklahoma vs. Nebraska – Thurs., Nov. 24 – 4 p.m. CT – ESPN
Game 4 – Memphis vs. Seton Hall – Thurs., Nov. 24 – 6:30 p.m. CT – ESPNNews
Game 5 – Semifinal #1 – Fri., Nov. 25 – 10 a.m. CT – ESPN2
Game 6 – Consolation #1 – Fri., Nov. 25 – 12:30 p.m. CT – ESPN+
Game 7 – Consolation #2 – Fri., Nov. 25 – 4 p.m. CT – ESPNNews
Game 8 – Semifinal #2 – Fri., Nov. 25 – 6:30 p.m. CT – ESPN2
Game 9 – Fifth Place Game – Sun., Nov. 27 – 10 a.m. CT – ESPNU
Game 10 – Championship Game – Sun., Nov. 27 – 12:30 p.m. CT – ESPN
Game 11 – Third Place Game – Sun., Nov. 27 – 4 p.m. CT – ESPN2
Game 12 – Seventh Place Game – Sun., Nov. 27 – 6:30 p.m. CT – ESPNNews
PARTICIPATING TEAMS
Florida State
Memphis
Nebraska
Oklahoma
Ole Miss
Seton Hall
Siena
Stanford
ALL-TIME VS. FIELD
Florida State (1-3)
01-11-51 – L, 58-63 – at Tallahassee
02-14-51 – W, 79-75 – in Oxford
12-03-03 – L, 60-66 – at Tallahassee
12-04-04 – L, 64-69 – in Oxford
Memphis (15-28)
01-28-10 – L, 11-23 – at Memphis
01-12-23 – L, 14-16 – in Oxford
01-13-23 – W, 25-16 – in Oxford
01-11-24 – W, 43-18 – in Oxford
01-12-24 – W, 20-14 – in Oxford
02-02-25 – W, 52-19 – in Oxford
02-03-25 – W, 45-14 – in Oxford
12-15-39 – W, 40-29 – in Oxford
02-11-52 – L, 42-47 – at Memphis
02-18-53 – L, 65-72 – at Memphis
02-09-54 – L, 75-82 – at Memphis
01-25-58 – L, 62-65 – at Memphis
01-24-59 – L, 63-65 – at Memphis
01-23-60 – L, 57-96 – at Memphis
01-28-61 – L, 61-88 – at Memphis
12-22-62 – L, 62-70 – at Memphis
12-07-63 – L, 57-79 – Neutral (Jackson, Miss.)
12-21-63 – L, 78-98 – at Memphis
12-10-71 – L, 71-74 – Neutral (Nashville, Tenn.)
12-21-76 – L, 83-88 – at Memphis
12-20-77 – L, 67-70 – at Memphis
12-26-78 – W, 92-89 – Neutral (New Orleans, La.)
12-22-79 – L, 75-80 – at Memphis
12-30-80 – L, 64-69 – in Oxford
12-29-81 – L, 55-61 (OT) – at Memphis
12-30-82 – L, 58-63 (#2 Memphis) – in Oxford
12-13-83 – L, 55-73 (#6 Memphis) – at Memphis
12-11-84 – L, 52-57 (#4 Memphis/OT) – in Oxford
12-17-85 – L, 56-73 (#10 Memphis) – at Memphis
12-12-98 – L, 72-78 (OT) – at Memphis
12-11-99 – W, 74-64 – in Oxford
12-09-00 – W, 64-56 – at Memphis
12-07-01 – W, 71-67 (#22 Memphis) – in Oxford
12-19-02 – L, 51-58 – at Memphis
12-06-03 – L, 62-73 – in Oxford
12-11-04 – W, 65-53 – at Memphis
12-17-05 – L, 49-72 (#5 Memphis) – in Oxford
12-09-06 – L, 70-82 (#16 Memphis) – at Memphis
03-19-10 – W, 90-81 – in Oxford (NIT)
12-18-15 – W, 85-79 – at Memphis
12-03-16 – W, 85-77 – in Oxford
11-23-19 – L, 86-87 (#16 Memphis) – at Memphis
12-04-21 – W, 67-63 (#18 Memphis) – in Oxford
Nebraska (2-1)
12-17-77 – L, 70-80 – at Lincoln
12-16-78 – W, 70-67 – Neutral (Biloxi, Miss.)
03-24-08 – W, 85-75 – in Oxford (NIT 2nd Round)
Oklahoma (2-2)
12-22-98 – W, 75-72 (#23 Oklahoma) – Neutral (San Juan, Puerto Rico)
12-04-99 – L, 73-81 – at Norman
12-02-00 – W, 60-55 (#14 Oklahoma) – in Oxford
03-22-19 – L, 72-95 – Columbia S.C. (NCAA First Round)
Seton Hall (0-1)
11-22-15 – L, 63-75 – Neutral (Charleston, S.C.)
Siena
Never met
Stanford
Never met