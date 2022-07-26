James C. Allgood, Jr., 60, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022, in Oxford, MS. A visitation will be held Thursday, July 28, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at First Baptist Church of Oxford. A funeral service will be held Friday, July 29, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., also at First Baptist Church of Oxford. Interment will be at Cambridge Cemetery. Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements.

Jimmy is described by his family as being loving, caring, considerate, and loyal. He enjoyed fishing and tinkering in his shop, but his passion was cooking. Many people would testify to that. Christmas was Jimmy’s favorite holiday. He spent countless hours planning and putting together one of the best decorated homes in Lafayette County. Everyone from the community would drive out each year just to watch the light show he designed and to admire his talented, hard work. Above all things, his family and the Lafayette County community was most important to him. His legacy is absolutely all the lives he touched.

Jimmy was the epitome of Lafayette County citizenship. He served his community faithfully, proudly, and confidently for over 30 years, most recently being the Emergency Management Director for the city of Oxford. Jimmy’s guidance, counsel, and competence was so reassuring in the wake of many crises, including the Covid Pandemic of 2020. Jimmy stated in April of 2020, “This is a team effort, and we will not win this as individuals but as a community that is not only a team, but a family. We all pull together, or we all fall apart. The city, county, and university are all part of one big family, and working together as a team, we keep that family together and safe.” His actions during the pandemic resulted in him being named an “Oxford Hero” by the Ole Miss Pix.

Oxford Mayor, Robyn Tannehill stated after the announcement of Jimmy’s passing, “I simply cannot put into words at this moment what Jimmy meant to his family, friends, and entire community. He guided Oxford through a pandemic with wisdom and a steady hand. Jimmy never met a problem he couldn’t solve. He loved, protected, and served Oxford, his family and friends with a loyalty that is unmatched. There was no friend who knew how to love his city and his coworkers more. Everyone should be so blessed to have a friend like Jimmy.” There is no truer statement than what Mayor Tannehill stated about Jimmy and his life. His life left an impact on the city of Oxford and Lafayette County which will be “unmatched” like no other. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the Oxford/Lafayette community.

Jimmy is survived by his wife, Linda Musick Allgood, of Oxford; his daughter, Angie (Jesse) Crouse, of Oxford; his sisters, Patti Reedy, of Gore Springs, MS, Penny (Keith) Henley, of Banner, MS, and Pamela Barnett, of Sanford, FL; a host of nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews; his dog, Bailey; and his grand dog, Avery Crouse.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James C., Sr., and Gloria Ann Allgood.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lafayette County Fire Department.

Pallbearers will be: Jesse Crouse, Matt Davis, Bill Whitten, Brion Whitten, Wayne Barnett, and Stephen Barnett. Honorary pallbearers will be the City of Oxford Fire Department