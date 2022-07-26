Mrs. Mary Vondelle Hailey Fairbanks, 72, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Oxford, MS. A private graveside service will be held at Eastover Memorial Cemetery. Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Fairbanks was born July 30, 1949, in Louisville, MS to the late Charlie and Mary Alice Hailey. After losing her mother at a young age, she became the woman of the house and caretaker for her dad and four brothers. Mrs. Fairbanks didn’t resent this new found role, but instead found a great sense of pride in lovingly looking after her family. It was then that she developed a great love for cooking. She didn’t think of it as another duty, but as a way of expressing her love to others. Throughout her life, Mrs. Fairbanks held onto this joy for cooking, whether it be a mundane Tuesday night dinner or a holiday gathering with the entire family, she always found a way to make it special. Mrs. Fairbanks was a longtime teacher of 1st Grade at Bramlett Elementary School. A gifted educator, she was beloved by both her students and their families. Mrs. Fairbanks’ favorite subject to teach was reading, as she knew the ability to read unlocks all the potential a child needs to succeed. To see the look on a student’s face when they could finally sound out a difficult word on their own, or finish their first book, filled her with great joy. A true “girl’s-girl”, Mrs. Fairbanks loved to go shopping and could spend an entire afternoon perusing antique shops with her daughter. Growing up in a home with all boys, she was overjoyed to have her own little girl, who would grow up to become her trusted confidant and closest friend. An Ole Miss fan, she loved to watch the Rebels play. Mrs. Fairbanks was a lover of slow, relaxing days spent in the garden or riding around the lake and fishing. She adored animals and wildlife, but especially her own pets. But of all her many hobbies and interests, Mrs. Fairbanks would drop it all to spend the day with her children or grandchildren, no matter the occasion. An active and involved grandmother, she was intentional about being a part of their lives and always being there for support. On June 4th of this year, Mrs. Fairbanks and her husband, Archie, celebrated 50 years of marriage. She was incredibly proud of the life and family that they built together and all of the love they shared.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Fairbanks was preceded in death by two brothers, Larry Hailey and Levin “Bubba” Hailey.

Mrs. Fairbanks is survived by her husband, Archie Fairbanks of Oxford, MS; daughter, Haley Fairbanks Bishop and her husband, Brent of Oxford, MS; son, Jared Fairbanks of Oxford, MS; brothers, Levi Hailey and his wife, Shirley of Macon, MS and David Hailey and his wife, Kay of Macon, MS; and four grandchildren.

