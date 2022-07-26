Tennessee woman suspected of issuing eight fraudulent checks to University Avenue bank

A Tennessee woman was arrested by the Oxford Police Department on suspicion of fraudulent check activity.

On Wednesday, July 20, the OPD responded to a bank on University Avenue for a reported fraudulent check activity.

After an investigation, it was determined that eight fraudulent checks had come from Bethany Pusser Butler, 33, of Henderson, Tennessee. Butler was charged with felony false pretense and taken into custody on Thursday, July 21.

Butler was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge and issued a $10,000 bond.