Tupelo man pleads guilty to robbing Community Bank

Jasper Wagner, 56, of Tupelo, Mississippi, pled guilty in federal court today to the April 6 bank robbery of the Community Bank in Tupelo.

United States District Court Judge Sharion Aycock accepted Wagner’s guilty plea and scheduled sentencing for November 1, 2022.

Wagner was previously convicted of robbing seven banks in Knoxville, Tennessee in 2002, as well as three counts of bank robbery in the Northern District of Mississippi in 2013.

U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner of the Northern District of Mississippi and FBI Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby made the announcement following Tuesday’s plea.

“The FBI will continue to collaborate with our state and local partners to ensure dangerous, repeat offenders, such as Mr. Wagner, are brought to justice,” remarked FBI SAC Fomby. “We are steadfast in our commitment to reduce violent crime and the negative impact it has upon our communities.”

Wagner faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

The Tupelo Police and FBI investigated the case with significant assistance from the Leeds, Alabama Police Department who arrested Wagner the day of the bank robbery.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Roberts is prosecuting the case.