Bond hearing for murder suspect in Jimmie “Jay” Lee case today

The bond hearing for Sheldon Herrington, Jr, 22, of Grenada takes place at 1:30 p.m. today (Wednesday) at the Lafayette County Courthouse. The bond hearing was originally scheduled for 9 a.m. but was eventually rescheduled.

Herrington has been charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, a University of Mississippi student who disappeared about three weeks ago. Herrington’s attorney Carlos Moore of The Cochran Firm asserts that his client and nephew Herrington is innocent.

“I have been retained to represent Tim Herrington along with Kevin Horan,” said Moore in a social media statement. “Although he has been charged with a serious crime he is presumed innocent. We will vigorously defend him and look forward to clearing his good name.”

Though Herrington has been charged with murder, local law enforcement agencies are still in search for Lee’s body. Authorities have not disclosed any more details regarding to Lee’s alleged murder or Herrington’s involvement.

In a statement to a local news station, Moore said if Lee is dead he hopes they find the real killer because Herrington is not the culprit.

“There has not even been a body found,” said Moore to Action News 5. “So how do the cops know that someone is dead. It is very bizarre. I have never heard of anyone being charged with murder without proof that someone is dead.”

Herrington’s arrest was announced by Oxford Police and University of Mississippi Police on Friday, two weeks after Lee was last seen on early July 8 leaving Campus Walk apartments.

Lee’s vehicle was towed from Molly Barr Apartments later that afternoon, and police and federal investigator have been conducting an exhaustive search for Lee’s body, which has not been found as of yet.

Anyone with tips or information is asked to contact OPD at 662-232-2400, UPD at 663-915-7234, Crimestoppers at 662-234-8477 or contact any agency through social media accounts.