Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for July 22 to July 26

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

July 22

Raymond Coffey, 22. Charge: Hold MDOC. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Sheldon Herrington, 22. Charge: Murder. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Kizziah Carter, 23. Charge: Possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Justice court.

July 23

William Grisanti, 22. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Gregorio Garcia, 48. Charge: DUI 1st, no insurance, no driver’s license. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Willie Oliver, 68. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

William Reid, 52. Charge: Boating under the influence. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Terry Tyler, 33. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Nathan Kahn, 19. Charge: Public drunk, fake ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Cameron Koszyk, 22. Charge: DUI, careless driving, possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

July 24

John Walker, 38. Charge: Failed to yield, DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Jennifer Salvador, 25. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving, no insurance, no tag. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Jackson Burne, 23. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Staivyan Mayo, 23. Charge: Warrant – failed to appear, carrying a concealed weapon. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Levi Ambrocio, 19. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

July 25

Nickie Thompson, 45. Charge: Hold. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Derrick Mitchell, 41. Charge: Hold for Metro. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Henley Patterson, 33. Charge: Possession of a weapon by a felon, suspended driver’s license, expired tag. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Sharia Brepon, 40. Charge: Child abuse. This case will be heard in Justice court.

July 26

Moses Townsend, 66. Charge: Warrant. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Quinton Harris, 39. Charge: Warrant – sale of cocaine. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Brian Knight, 32. Warrant. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Colby Brown, 31. Warrant. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Neigel Meeks, 27. Warrant. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Charles Joiner, 54. Warrant. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Kandy Hughes, 47. Warrant. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Tina Randall, 50. Warrant. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Connie Quick, 48. Warrant. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Casey Bowie, 38. Warrant. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Justin Hall, 22. Warrant. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Billy Adams, 23. Warrant. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Elijah Lamb, 19. Charge: Simple assault. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Brad Anderson, 30. Warrant. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Samantha Bolon, 23. Warrant. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Casey Telford, 40. Warrant. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Jason Price, 36. Warrant. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Jeffrey Moorehead, 34. Warrant. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.