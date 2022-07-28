Driver stopped for no seatbelt, expired tag found to have possessed a weapon as a felon

Published 8:43 am Thursday, July 28, 2022

By Staff Report

On Monday, an officer with the Oxford Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Jackson Avenue for no seatbelt and an expired vehicle tag.

After investigation, Henry James Patterson, 33, of Batesville was arrested and charged with Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.

Patterson was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $5,000 bond.

