Driver stopped for no seatbelt, expired tag found to have possessed a weapon as a felon
Published 8:43 am Thursday, July 28, 2022
On Monday, an officer with the Oxford Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Jackson Avenue for no seatbelt and an expired vehicle tag.
After investigation, Henry James Patterson, 33, of Batesville was arrested and charged with Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.
Patterson was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $5,000 bond.