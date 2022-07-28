Lafayette County Schools update bus routes for 2022-23 school year
Published 3:31 pm Thursday, July 28, 2022
The Lafayette County School District updated its bus routes just ahead of the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year.
- Bus #14, driven by Lance McGregor, is assigned to HWY 334, CR 415, 417, 419, 421, 470
- Bus #17, driven by Leslie Roy, is assigned to Handicap
- Bus #18, driven by Joe Fortenberry, is assigned to HWY 334, CR 251, 272, 284, 287, 429, 431, 433
- Bus #19, driven by Bobby Collier, is assigned to Handicap.
- Bus #20, driven by Jeffrey Reid, is assigned to CR 104, 161, 193, 195, 1067
- Bus #21, driven by Chester Drewery, is assigned to HWY 6E, CR 225, 270, 271, 272, 277, 281, 282, 283, 297, 2063, 4009
- Bus #22, driven by Shawn Edwards, is assigned to HWY 315N/Bridge, HWY 328, CR 321, 333, 337, 354, 358, 388, 395
- Bus #23, driven by Kwame Jackson, is assigned to Pine Flats, CR 420, 254, 465, 467, 469, 471, 476, 4072
- Bus #24, driven by Rhonda Ivy, is assigned to North Oxford Baptist Daycare/Leapfrog
- Bus #25, driven by Gene Anderson, is assigned to HWY 6W, CR 313, 317, 325, 342, 348, 357, 363, 365, 366, 3019, 3080, Cedar Bucket
- Bus #26, driven by Josh Thweatt, is assigned to CR 106, 117, 119, 121, 123, 124, 127, 1020
- Bus #27, driven by Ronnie Arbuckle, is assigned to the Handicap Route.
- Bus #28, driven by Stevie Lewis, is assigned to HWY 334, CR 275, 282, 283, 285, 423, 525, 427, 449, 457, 461
- Bus #29, driven by Jan Stanford, is assigned to HWY 6W, MURP, Ridge Road, Sardis Esta., File Road, CR 113, 164, 309, 313, 319, 364
- Bus #30, driven by Curtis McLarty, is assigned to HWY 314, CR 145, 147, 196, 198, 199, 1003, 1072, 1074
- Bus #31, driven by Tina Varner, is assigned to HWY 315/Bridge, CR 369, 370, 371, 372, 377, 422, 424, 475, 3011, 4004, 4083, 4087
- Bus #32, driven by Tony Wortham, is assigned to CR 242, 253, 255, 244 (Etta), 251, 250, 252, 254, 256, 260
- Bus #33, driven by Larry Campbell, is assigned to CR 313, 333, 338, 340, 351, 352, 353, 367, 3016
- Bus #34, driven by Melinda King, is assigned to HWY 75, CR 369, 371, 373, 374, 376, 378, 379, 385, 3021, 3075
- Bus #35, driven by Taylor Langford, is assigned to CR 103, South End, 106, 114, 116, 126, 129, 133, 139, 1016, 1017, 1069, 1071, 1077, 1078, 1080, Hurricane Hill Sub., Quail Creek, Fox Trail Run
- Bus #112, driven by Jessie Williams, is assigned to CR 101, 108, 110, 135, 185, 1026, Oxmoor Subdivision, Sayward Subdivision, Briarwood Subdivision
- Bus #116, driven by Joe McNeer, is assigned to HWY 30E, CR 225, 237, 286, Timber Hollow, Timber Cove, Timber Lane
- Bus #118, driven by Clara Gipson, is assigned to CR 102, 126, 132, 140, 141, 143, 148, 184, 186, 187, 1057, Deerfield Sub.
- Bus #121, driven by Tommie Bledsoe, is assigned to CR 303, 312, 398, 3002, 3074, Taylor Green Subdivision
- Bus #212, driven by Cindy Lloyd, is assigned to HWY 75, CR 386, 375, 377, 386, 387, 389, 390, 3009, 3014, 4006, Cross Creek
- Bus #216, driven by Cindy Ross, is assigned to HWY 7N, CR 112, 115, 288, 1108, 2008, 2062
- Bus # 218, driven by Ann Thomas, is assigned to CR 338, 343, 345
- Bus #221, driven by Shane Linzy, is assigned to CR 401, Shelbi’s Place, Twin Gates, South Pointe
- Bus #312, driven by David Reeves, is assigned to Abbeville West, Abbeville North, East Long Street, 1st Avenue North (Business 7 N End), CR 131, 204, 206, 210, 244, 291, 294, 2001, 2002
- Bus #316, driven by Jim Pinkerton, is assigned to HWY 310, CR 508, 511, 512, 514, 515, 516, 517, 522, 523, 525, 526, 531, 541, 549, 5006, 5007, 5009
- Bus #318, driven by Jimmy Gates, is assigned to CR 202, 208, 229, 235, 244 (Bay Springs), 245, 249, 259
- Bus #321, driven by Joe Davenport, is assigned to HWY 334, CR 331 (North End), 442, 444, 446, 447, 459, 462, 464, 4061, 4070
- Bus #412, driven by Toni Boone, is assigned to Abbeville, CR 201, 215, 289, Park Drive, 1st Avenue South, Bonds Drive, Johnson Circle
- Bus #416, driven by Rikki Outlaw, is assigned to HWY 310, CR 504, 505, 506, 509, 510, 513, 514, 518, 519, 520, 521, 524, 527, 528, 529, 5012
- Bus #418, driven by Libby Callicoat, is assigned to Yocona Ridge, Frank Farms, CR 403, 418, Southpointe Commons
- Bus #421, driven by Jimmy Murphrey, is assigned to College Hill Heights, Twelve Oaks, Gum Tree
- Bus #515, driven by Roger Arbuckle, is assigned to Paris, HWY 315 (East End), HWY 9W, CR 381, 382, 3020, 424, 430, 481
- Bus #518, driven by Stuart Meagrow, is assigned to Lakes Drive North & South, Rock Springs Road
- Bus #615, driven by Mabeline Crockette, is assigned to CR 304, 306, 318, 323, 332, 335, 336, 3065, 3068
- Bus #715, driven by Trudy Davenport, is assigned to HWY 331 (South End), HWY 334, CR 428, 434, 436, 438, 439, 441, 442, 445, 446, 484, 493, 4007