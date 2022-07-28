Lafayette County Schools update bus routes for 2022-23 school year

Published 3:31 pm Thursday, July 28, 2022

By Staff Report

The Lafayette County School District updated its bus routes just ahead of the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year.

  1. Bus #14, driven by Lance McGregor, is assigned to HWY 334, CR 415, 417, 419, 421, 470
  2. Bus #17, driven by Leslie Roy, is assigned to Handicap
  3. Bus #18, driven by Joe Fortenberry, is assigned to HWY 334, CR 251, 272, 284, 287, 429, 431, 433
  4. Bus #19, driven by Bobby Collier, is assigned to Handicap.
  5. Bus #20, driven by Jeffrey Reid, is assigned to CR 104, 161, 193, 195, 1067
  6. Bus #21, driven by Chester Drewery, is assigned to HWY 6E, CR 225, 270, 271, 272, 277, 281, 282, 283, 297, 2063, 4009
  7. Bus #22, driven by Shawn Edwards, is assigned to HWY 315N/Bridge, HWY 328, CR 321, 333, 337, 354, 358, 388, 395
  8. Bus #23, driven by Kwame Jackson, is assigned to Pine Flats, CR 420, 254, 465, 467, 469, 471, 476, 4072
  9. Bus #24, driven by Rhonda Ivy, is assigned to North Oxford Baptist Daycare/Leapfrog
  10. Bus #25, driven by Gene Anderson, is assigned to HWY 6W, CR 313, 317, 325, 342, 348, 357, 363, 365, 366, 3019, 3080, Cedar Bucket
  11. Bus #26, driven by Josh Thweatt, is assigned to CR 106, 117, 119, 121, 123, 124, 127, 1020
  12. Bus #27, driven by Ronnie Arbuckle, is assigned to the Handicap Route.
  13. Bus #28, driven by Stevie Lewis, is assigned to HWY 334, CR 275, 282, 283, 285, 423, 525, 427, 449, 457, 461
  14. Bus #29, driven by Jan Stanford, is assigned to HWY 6W, MURP, Ridge Road, Sardis Esta., File Road, CR 113, 164, 309, 313, 319, 364
  15. Bus #30, driven by Curtis McLarty, is assigned to HWY 314, CR 145, 147, 196, 198, 199, 1003, 1072, 1074
  16. Bus #31, driven by Tina Varner, is assigned to HWY 315/Bridge, CR 369, 370, 371, 372, 377, 422, 424, 475, 3011, 4004, 4083, 4087
  17. Bus #32, driven by Tony Wortham, is assigned to CR 242, 253, 255, 244 (Etta), 251, 250, 252, 254, 256, 260
  18. Bus #33, driven by Larry Campbell, is assigned to CR 313, 333, 338, 340, 351, 352, 353, 367, 3016
  19. Bus #34, driven by Melinda King, is assigned to HWY 75, CR 369, 371, 373, 374, 376, 378, 379, 385, 3021, 3075
  20. Bus #35, driven by Taylor Langford, is assigned to CR 103, South End, 106, 114, 116, 126, 129, 133, 139, 1016, 1017, 1069, 1071, 1077, 1078, 1080, Hurricane Hill Sub., Quail Creek, Fox Trail Run
  21. Bus #112, driven by Jessie Williams, is assigned to CR 101, 108, 110, 135, 185, 1026, Oxmoor Subdivision, Sayward Subdivision, Briarwood Subdivision
  22. Bus #116, driven by Joe McNeer, is assigned to HWY 30E, CR 225, 237, 286, Timber Hollow, Timber Cove, Timber Lane
  23. Bus #118, driven by Clara Gipson, is assigned to CR 102, 126, 132, 140, 141, 143, 148, 184, 186, 187, 1057, Deerfield Sub.
  24. Bus #121, driven by Tommie Bledsoe, is assigned to CR 303, 312, 398, 3002, 3074, Taylor Green Subdivision
  25. Bus #212, driven by Cindy Lloyd, is assigned to HWY 75, CR 386, 375, 377, 386, 387, 389, 390, 3009, 3014, 4006, Cross Creek
  26. Bus #216, driven by Cindy Ross, is assigned to HWY 7N, CR 112, 115, 288, 1108, 2008, 2062
  27. Bus # 218, driven by Ann Thomas, is assigned to CR 338, 343, 345
  28. Bus #221, driven by Shane Linzy, is assigned to CR 401, Shelbi’s Place, Twin Gates, South Pointe
  29. Bus #312, driven by David Reeves, is assigned to Abbeville West, Abbeville North, East Long Street, 1st Avenue North (Business 7 N End), CR 131, 204, 206, 210, 244, 291, 294, 2001, 2002
  30. Bus #316, driven by Jim Pinkerton, is assigned to HWY 310, CR 508, 511, 512, 514, 515, 516, 517, 522, 523, 525, 526, 531, 541, 549, 5006, 5007, 5009
  31. Bus #318, driven by Jimmy Gates, is assigned to CR 202, 208, 229, 235, 244 (Bay Springs), 245, 249, 259
  32. Bus #321, driven by Joe Davenport, is assigned to HWY 334, CR 331 (North End), 442, 444, 446, 447, 459, 462, 464, 4061, 4070
  33. Bus #412, driven by Toni Boone, is assigned to Abbeville, CR 201, 215, 289, Park Drive, 1st Avenue South, Bonds Drive, Johnson Circle
  34. Bus #416, driven by Rikki Outlaw, is assigned to HWY 310, CR 504, 505, 506, 509, 510, 513, 514, 518, 519, 520, 521, 524, 527, 528, 529, 5012
  35. Bus #418, driven by Libby Callicoat, is assigned to Yocona Ridge, Frank Farms, CR 403, 418, Southpointe Commons
  36. Bus #421, driven by Jimmy Murphrey, is assigned to College Hill Heights, Twelve Oaks, Gum Tree
  37. Bus #515, driven by Roger Arbuckle, is assigned to Paris, HWY 315 (East End), HWY 9W, CR 381, 382, 3020, 424, 430, 481
  38. Bus #518, driven by Stuart Meagrow, is assigned to Lakes Drive North & South, Rock Springs Road
  39. Bus #615, driven by Mabeline Crockette, is assigned to CR 304, 306, 318, 323, 332, 335, 336, 3065, 3068
  40. Bus #715, driven by Trudy Davenport, is assigned to HWY 331 (South End), HWY 334, CR 428, 434, 436, 438, 439, 441, 442, 445, 446, 484, 493, 4007

