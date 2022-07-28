Lafayette County Schools update bus routes for 2022-23 school year

The Lafayette County School District updated its bus routes just ahead of the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year.

Bus #14, driven by Lance McGregor, is assigned to HWY 334, CR 415, 417, 419, 421, 470 Bus #17, driven by Leslie Roy, is assigned to Handicap Bus #18, driven by Joe Fortenberry, is assigned to HWY 334, CR 251, 272, 284, 287, 429, 431, 433 Bus #19, driven by Bobby Collier, is assigned to Handicap. Bus #20, driven by Jeffrey Reid, is assigned to CR 104, 161, 193, 195, 1067 Bus #21, driven by Chester Drewery, is assigned to HWY 6E, CR 225, 270, 271, 272, 277, 281, 282, 283, 297, 2063, 4009 Bus #22, driven by Shawn Edwards, is assigned to HWY 315N/Bridge, HWY 328, CR 321, 333, 337, 354, 358, 388, 395 Bus #23, driven by Kwame Jackson, is assigned to Pine Flats, CR 420, 254, 465, 467, 469, 471, 476, 4072 Bus #24, driven by Rhonda Ivy, is assigned to North Oxford Baptist Daycare/Leapfrog Bus #25, driven by Gene Anderson, is assigned to HWY 6W, CR 313, 317, 325, 342, 348, 357, 363, 365, 366, 3019, 3080, Cedar Bucket Bus #26, driven by Josh Thweatt, is assigned to CR 106, 117, 119, 121, 123, 124, 127, 1020 Bus #27, driven by Ronnie Arbuckle, is assigned to the Handicap Route. Bus #28, driven by Stevie Lewis, is assigned to HWY 334, CR 275, 282, 283, 285, 423, 525, 427, 449, 457, 461 Bus #29, driven by Jan Stanford, is assigned to HWY 6W, MURP, Ridge Road, Sardis Esta., File Road, CR 113, 164, 309, 313, 319, 364 Bus #30, driven by Curtis McLarty, is assigned to HWY 314, CR 145, 147, 196, 198, 199, 1003, 1072, 1074 Bus #31, driven by Tina Varner, is assigned to HWY 315/Bridge, CR 369, 370, 371, 372, 377, 422, 424, 475, 3011, 4004, 4083, 4087 Bus #32, driven by Tony Wortham, is assigned to CR 242, 253, 255, 244 (Etta), 251, 250, 252, 254, 256, 260 Bus #33, driven by Larry Campbell, is assigned to CR 313, 333, 338, 340, 351, 352, 353, 367, 3016 Bus #34, driven by Melinda King, is assigned to HWY 75, CR 369, 371, 373, 374, 376, 378, 379, 385, 3021, 3075 Bus #35, driven by Taylor Langford, is assigned to CR 103, South End, 106, 114, 116, 126, 129, 133, 139, 1016, 1017, 1069, 1071, 1077, 1078, 1080, Hurricane Hill Sub., Quail Creek, Fox Trail Run Bus #112, driven by Jessie Williams, is assigned to CR 101, 108, 110, 135, 185, 1026, Oxmoor Subdivision, Sayward Subdivision, Briarwood Subdivision Bus #116, driven by Joe McNeer, is assigned to HWY 30E, CR 225, 237, 286, Timber Hollow, Timber Cove, Timber Lane Bus #118, driven by Clara Gipson, is assigned to CR 102, 126, 132, 140, 141, 143, 148, 184, 186, 187, 1057, Deerfield Sub. Bus #121, driven by Tommie Bledsoe, is assigned to CR 303, 312, 398, 3002, 3074, Taylor Green Subdivision Bus #212, driven by Cindy Lloyd, is assigned to HWY 75, CR 386, 375, 377, 386, 387, 389, 390, 3009, 3014, 4006, Cross Creek Bus #216, driven by Cindy Ross, is assigned to HWY 7N, CR 112, 115, 288, 1108, 2008, 2062 Bus # 218, driven by Ann Thomas, is assigned to CR 338, 343, 345 Bus #221, driven by Shane Linzy, is assigned to CR 401, Shelbi’s Place, Twin Gates, South Pointe Bus #312, driven by David Reeves, is assigned to Abbeville West, Abbeville North, East Long Street, 1st Avenue North (Business 7 N End), CR 131, 204, 206, 210, 244, 291, 294, 2001, 2002 Bus #316, driven by Jim Pinkerton, is assigned to HWY 310, CR 508, 511, 512, 514, 515, 516, 517, 522, 523, 525, 526, 531, 541, 549, 5006, 5007, 5009 Bus #318, driven by Jimmy Gates, is assigned to CR 202, 208, 229, 235, 244 (Bay Springs), 245, 249, 259 Bus #321, driven by Joe Davenport, is assigned to HWY 334, CR 331 (North End), 442, 444, 446, 447, 459, 462, 464, 4061, 4070 Bus #412, driven by Toni Boone, is assigned to Abbeville, CR 201, 215, 289, Park Drive, 1st Avenue South, Bonds Drive, Johnson Circle Bus #416, driven by Rikki Outlaw, is assigned to HWY 310, CR 504, 505, 506, 509, 510, 513, 514, 518, 519, 520, 521, 524, 527, 528, 529, 5012 Bus #418, driven by Libby Callicoat, is assigned to Yocona Ridge, Frank Farms, CR 403, 418, Southpointe Commons Bus #421, driven by Jimmy Murphrey, is assigned to College Hill Heights, Twelve Oaks, Gum Tree Bus #515, driven by Roger Arbuckle, is assigned to Paris, HWY 315 (East End), HWY 9W, CR 381, 382, 3020, 424, 430, 481 Bus #518, driven by Stuart Meagrow, is assigned to Lakes Drive North & South, Rock Springs Road Bus #615, driven by Mabeline Crockette, is assigned to CR 304, 306, 318, 323, 332, 335, 336, 3065, 3068 Bus #715, driven by Trudy Davenport, is assigned to HWY 331 (South End), HWY 334, CR 428, 434, 436, 438, 439, 441, 442, 445, 446, 484, 493, 4007