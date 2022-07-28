LCSD arrest Wesson man in connection to CR 373 drive-by shooting

On Wednesday, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a drive by shooting in the area of County Road 373.

Investigators and Deputies responded to the scene to take a report of the incident and process the scene.

During the investigation, Ralph Carr Jr., 50, of Wesson, Mississippi, was arrested for drive by shooting.

No injuries were reported during the incident. Carr was transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center and given a $75,000.00 bond, set by a Justice Court Judge.