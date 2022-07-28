OHS senior, Chargerette Captain teaches dance to children in Uganda

This summer, Oxford High School’s Katie Brewer traveled to Uganda with her grandparents and her mother, Oxford School District’s Teacher of the Year, Aimee Brewer.

The family traveled with International Messengers to work with schools and children’s refugee camps, which also included orphans of the Sudan crisis.

Throughout the trip, Katie enjoyed engaging with the children and doing activities such as crafting, playing games, and dancing.

Since Katie grew up taking dance and the young girls had only seen pictures of ballet and jazz dancers in books, the Chargerette dance captain was excited to give them dance lessons of their own.

Katie said she left Uganda feeling very fortunate after seeing how people in a third-world country live.

“The kids were so much fun to work with,” she explained.

“I’m very thankful to be given this opportunity and will never be the same.”