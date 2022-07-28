Open House for Lafayette County, Oxford schools tonight

School is almost back in session. Lafayette County School District and Oxford School District are both holding Open House tonight for all grade levels.

Lafayette County Schools Open House

Lafayette High School and Lafayette Middle School Open House will take place at 5 to 6 p.m.

Lafayette Upper Elementary School has three separate open house times. Open house for 3rd grade is 4:30 to 6:30 pm., 5 to 6:30 p.m. for 4th grade, and 5 to 6:30 p.m. for 5th and 6th grade.

Lafayette (Lower) Elementary School has created two separate open house sessions. Students with last names A to L will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Last names M to Z will meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

PreK and Kindergarten will enter through the back cafeteria doors, 1st Grade will enter through the front doors by the main office and 2nd Grade will enter through the hallway doors closest to the large parking lot.

Oxford School Open House

Oxford Early Childhood Center (PreK) is taking appointments all-day.

Bramlett Elementary (Kindergarten and 1st Grade) open house will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Della Davidson (2nd and 3rd grades) open house session is also from 3 to 5 p.m.

Central Elementary (4th and 5th grades) will meet from 4 to 6 p.m. for open house. Oxford Middle (7th and 8th grades) and Oxford High (9th through 12th grades) will meet from 5 to 7 p.m.

Note: Open House for Oxford Intermediate School is Aug. 16 from 4 to 6 p.m.

School starts back on Aug. 1 for both Lafayette County and Oxford school districts.