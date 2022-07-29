County narcotics unit, other law enforcement agencies rounds up 38 suspects in drug bust

Over the last few weeks, the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit, has conducted numerous investigations of illicit narcotics, being sold, or possessed in Lafayette County.

As a result of those investigations, the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit along with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Oxford Police Department, University of Mississippi Police Department, and Mississippi Department of Corrections conducted Operation Tough on Drugs on Tuesday, July 26.

The following individuals have been arrested and charged. Any person that was arrested that was eligible for bond received bond by Justice Court Judge that day. All cases will be heard in Lafayette County Circuit Court.

1) Niegel Meeks- Sell of Schedule I X3 (THC & Psilocybin).

2) Casey Telford– Sell of Schedule II X4 (Cocaine).

3) George Griffith- Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance X2 (Meth).

4) Jeffery Blake Moorehead- Possession Controlled Substance W/Intent (Meth).

5) Charles Joiner- Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine).

6) Brad Anderson- Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance W/Intent (Meth).

7) Samantha Bolen – Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance W/Intent (Meth).

8) Casey Bowie- Sell of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Cocaine).

9) Billy Adams- Sell and Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Cocaine & Ecstasy).

10) Emily Savage- Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Meth).

11) Derrrick Mitchell – Sell of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Meth)

12)Kandy Hughes– Sell and Possession W/Intent of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Meth).

13) Devin Brown- Possession of Schedule I & II Controlled Substance W/Intent (THC and Meth).

14) Connie Quick – Sell of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Meth)

15 Tina Randall – Sell of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Meth)

16) Kerry Delbridge – Manufacture of Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana)

17) Moses Townsend – Sell of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine)

18) Quinton Harris– Sell of Schedule II Controlled Substance X2 (Cocaine)

19) Brian Knight – DUI Warrant

20) Alec Hudson– Sell of Schedule I Controlled Substance (THC WAX)

21) Justin Hall – Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Meth)

22) Scott Adams – Possession of Schedule II (Meth)

23) Jason Price- Conspiracy and Fraud

24) Sonny Ingram – Possession of Schedule II (Meth) Possession of Weapon by Felon

25) Joshua Young- Possession of Schedule II W/Intent (Meth).

26) John Hawkins – Possession of Schedule I W/Intent (Marijuana)

27) Catherine Cundiff- Possession of Schedule I W/Intent (Marijuana)

28) Brittany Tankersley – Possession of Schedule II (Meth)

29) David Bowles – Possession of Schedule II (Cocaine)

30) Wayne Meza – Possession of Schedule II X2 (Meth & Cocaine)

31) Larry Pegues Jr – Possession of Schedule II X2 (Meth & Cocaine)

32) Kendall Pegues – Possession of Schedule I W/Intent (Marijuana) and Possession of Weapon by Felon

33) Natalia De la Paz – Possession of Schedule II X2 (Meth & Cocaine)

34) Daniel Whitten – Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Meth)

35) Lauren Smith – Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Ecstasy)

36) Chelsey Cedotal – Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Ecstasy)

37) Fredrick Holmes – Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Cocaine)

38) Richard Daniels – Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Meth)

The Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit will continue their efforts in deterring illicit activities inside of the Lafayette, Oxford, and University Communities.