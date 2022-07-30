Construction for Shadrachs Coffee begins

This fall, Oxford residents will have another way to get their daily dose of caffeine.

Construction is underway for Oxford’s first Shadrachs Coffee, a Jonesboro, Arkansas-based coffee company. The take-away only business will be located at 801 West Jackson Avenue in the Highland Square shopping center.

Shadrachs Coffee Roasting Company states it will “Fuel Your Soul” with its fresh roasted, 100% Arabica beans, smoothies, teas, ice cream shakes and Italian sodas.

Owner Josh White said Shadrachs’ appeal is that it offers a smoother brand of coffee than consumers would find at other coffee chains in a quality, high-paced environment.

“It’s going to be kind of likened to a Chick-fil-A model,” said White. “The thing that kind of turned us on to Shadrachs was the culture and environment. For a very high-quality cup of coffee, it just did. It tastes different than anything else I’ve ever had. The roasting process and bean selection are consistent. The people who started Shadrachs over in Jonesboro, Arkansas, do a good job of running their business and creating a good work environment and work culture.”

The biggest thing that will set Shadrachs apart is that it offers no dine-in service. Customers will only be assisted and served through a walk-up window and a drive-thru window.

White said construction supply delays make it incapable for contractors to give an exact month of completion, but they hope to have Shadrachs up and ready to serve later this year.

“As far as the construction timeline, I can’t give an exact date,” said White. “We just know that this fall, at some point, we will be open. Hopefully, early fall as opposed to later fall, but we’ll just have to see.”

According to White, Shadrachs Coffee of Oxford will begin taking applications for staff around September. No exact date was given.