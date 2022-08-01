Edward M. “Eddie” Hissong, Jr., age 67, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022 at the Baptist East Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 2, 2022 from Noon until 2pm with the funeral service immediately following, all at Wells Funeral Home. Rev. Wes Sherman will be officiating. Interment will follow in Hopewell Cemetery in Arkabutla, MS.

Eddie was a member of Pilgrim’s Rest Baptist Church where he was involved in children’s church for many years. He was employed as a merchant marine for 20 years, working on riverboats all over the eastern United States. Eddie also worked for nearly 20 years in environmental maintenance for Lawn Boy in Oxford.

Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, Edward M. Hissong, Sr. and Barbara Hissong and one brother, Earl Hissong.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Betty Ann Hissong, his step-son, Allen Young of San Antonio, TX, his sister, Cheryl West of Atoka, TN, three brothers, Darryl Hissong, Greg Hissong, and Tommy Hissong, all of Arkabutla, MS, and fourteen nieces and nephews, Amber Davis, Kim Zysk, Matthew Hissong, Katlyn Lopez, Hunter Hissong, Avery Hissong, Joshua Hissong, Christina Cole, Kelly Kirkland, Michael Hissong, Sierra Hissong, Bethany Hissong, Ethan Hissong, and Gage Hissong.