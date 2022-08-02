Gallery: First day of school for Lafayette and Oxford students

School doors in Oxford and Lafayette County officially opened for the return of students on Monday, Aug. 1.

Whether it was pre-K/kindergarteners’ very first day of school or senior students’ last first day, students walked through front entrances with backpacks on and prepared for the upcoming year.

For some school officials, things are already off to a good start.

Lafayette County Schools Superintendent Jay Foster called their first day a success.

“We really had a good day,” said Foster. “We exited the campuses at about 3:40 [p.m.], a little bit later than usual but by 4:45 we got the all clear that every child to get home and back home safely.”

Reportedly, Lafayette Schools enrolled a total of 2,823 students across all campuses with 2,686 of those students present on the first day of school.