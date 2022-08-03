Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for July 29 to August 2

Published 12:30 pm Wednesday, August 3, 2022

By Staff Report

Lafayette County Detention Center (Bruce Newman)

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

 

July 29

Payne Harmon, 27. Charge: Serving state time. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Lozano Garcia, 32. Charge: DUI 1st, no driver’s license, improper equipment. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Robert Walker, 34. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

 

July 30

Vermacy Smith, 27. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Willie King, Jr., 32. Charge: Wrong way on one way, DUI 1st, fake ID, no driver’s license. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Kalin Brown, 22. Charge: DUI 1st, no seatbelt, no insurance. This case will be heard in Justice court.

John Treadway, 25. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

 

July 31

William Coleman, 49. Charge: DUI. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Terrain Sharkey, 21. Charge: Possession of marijuana with intent, hold for Metro. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Shakera Campbell, 28. Charge: False ID, shoplifting. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Nathan Johnson, 23. Charge: Domestic violence – simple assault. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Ben Matlock, 62. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

 

August 1

Willie Folson, 51. Charge: No driver’s license, no insurance, speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Marque Martin, 30. Charge: Possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana in motor vehicle, possession of schedule II substance. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

David Lipe, 75. Charge: DUI 1st, speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

William Archibald, 21. Charge: Careless, hold for Metro. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Gage Dorris, 24. Charge: Possession of marijuana in motor vehicle. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Sabrina Smith, 25. Charge: Possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

 

August 2

John Nowell, 19. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

