Jayoncé Benefit Night: Proud Larry’s to host event in honor of Jimmie “Jay” Lee

Proud Larry’s will host Jayoncé Benefit Night on Aug. 11 at 9:30 p.m. honoring the legacy of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, a missing University of Mississippi student.

At Jayoncé Benefit Night, attendees can enjoy a night of dance, drag performances, and karaoke. Tickets are on pre-sale for $10 here or tickets can be purchased at the door for $15. All proceeds from the event will be given to the Lee family.

Lee graduated from the University of Mississippi in the spring but was still undergoing an internship to receive his Bachelor of Social Work with plans to obtain his Master’s at the time of his disappearance. The student also worked on baby formula and toddler hygiene drive with Lafayette County Child Protective Services.

Lee was last seen early on Friday, July 8 leaving Campus Walk Apartments. His car was later found in Bandit Towing’s lot. It had been reportedly been towed from Molly Barr Apartments later that Friday afternoon.

About two weeks after Lee’s disappearance, Oxford and University Police departments announced the arrest of Ole Miss graduate Sheldon Timothy Herrington, 22, of Grenada for the felony murder of Lee. Herrington is currently being held without bond. His bond hearing will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at the Lafayette County Courthouse.

Despite, Herrington’s charge of felony murder, police and federal investigators are still continuing the search for Lee’s body.

Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen stated to Hotty Toddy News that police are still working on leads and searching, but they could release any information at the time.

Anyone with tips or information is asked to contact OPD at 662-232-2400, UPD at 663-915-7234, Crimestoppers at 662-234-8477 or contact any agency through social media accounts.