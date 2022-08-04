Ole Miss softball receives Easton/NFCA Academic Team Award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Ole Miss has been named a recipient of the 2021-22 Easton/NFCA Academic Team Award, recording the 24th best GPA among Division I softball teams. Further 15, Rebels also garnered All-America Scholar-Athlete honors.

Ole Miss is one of nine SEC programs to be bestowed with the honor, posting a 3.603 cumulative GPA for the academic year. Its 3.603 mark was the second best in the conference and the 24th best across all of Division I softball.

Fifteen Rebels brought home Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete laurels, including Mikayla Allee , Anna Borgen , Lexie Brady , Landyn Bruce , Angelina DeLeon , KK Esparza , Aynslie Furbush , Sydney Gutierrez , Keila Kamoku , Abbey Latham , Annie Orman , Catelyn Riley , Bre Roper , Makenna Segal and Tate Whitley .

To qualify, a student-athlete must maintain a cumulative G.PA of 3.50 or greater during the academic year. Over 7,500 student-athletes nationwide earned All-America Scholar-Athlete status.

Their success in the classroom came as Ole Miss capped off one of its best seasons in program history, making its sixth consecutive NCAA Regional and fourth 40-win regular season ever.