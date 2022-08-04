Ole Miss softball receives Easton/NFCA Academic Team Award
Published 12:30 pm Thursday, August 4, 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Ole Miss has been named a recipient of the 2021-22 Easton/NFCA Academic Team Award, recording the 24th best GPA among Division I softball teams. Further 15, Rebels also garnered All-America Scholar-Athlete honors.
Ole Miss is one of nine SEC programs to be bestowed with the honor, posting a 3.603 cumulative GPA for the academic year. Its 3.603 mark was the second best in the conference and the 24th best across all of Division I softball.
Fifteen Rebels brought home Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete laurels, including Mikayla Allee, Anna Borgen, Lexie Brady, Landyn Bruce, Angelina DeLeon, KK Esparza, Aynslie Furbush, Sydney Gutierrez, Keila Kamoku, Abbey Latham, Annie Orman, Catelyn Riley, Bre Roper, Makenna Segal and Tate Whitley.
To qualify, a student-athlete must maintain a cumulative G.PA of 3.50 or greater during the academic year. Over 7,500 student-athletes nationwide earned All-America Scholar-Athlete status.
Their success in the classroom came as Ole Miss capped off one of its best seasons in program history, making its sixth consecutive NCAA Regional and fourth 40-win regular season ever.