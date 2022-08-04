Ole Miss softball receives Easton/NFCA Academic Team Award

Published 12:30 pm Thursday, August 4, 2022

By University of Mississippi

Ole Miss outfielder Tate Whitley was among 15 Rebels who earned Easton/NFCA All-American Scholar Athlete laurels this week. (Josh McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Ole Miss has been named a recipient of the 2021-22 Easton/NFCA Academic Team Award, recording the 24th best GPA among Division I softball teams. Further 15, Rebels also garnered All-America Scholar-Athlete honors.

Ole Miss is one of nine SEC programs to be bestowed with the honor, posting a 3.603 cumulative GPA for the academic year. Its 3.603 mark was the second best in the conference and the 24th best across all of Division I softball.

Fifteen Rebels brought home Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete laurels, including Mikayla AlleeAnna BorgenLexie BradyLandyn BruceAngelina DeLeonKK EsparzaAynslie FurbushSydney GutierrezKeila KamokuAbbey LathamAnnie OrmanCatelyn RileyBre RoperMakenna Segal and Tate Whitley.

To qualify, a student-athlete must maintain a cumulative G.PA of 3.50 or greater during the academic year. Over 7,500 student-athletes nationwide earned All-America Scholar-Athlete status.

Their success in the classroom came as Ole Miss capped off one of its best seasons in program history, making its sixth consecutive NCAA Regional and fourth 40-win regular season ever.

More Ole Miss Sports

Former Ole Miss track & field head coach Dr. Ken Gibson passes away

Second-half surge lifts Ole Miss men’s basketball over Bahamas select team, 89-71

Ole Miss men’s basketball to begin foreign tour in Nassau

Ole Miss rifle tabs Rachel Martin as assistant coach

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How do you feel about Daylight Saving Time?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...