Oxford’s Jordan Isbell among Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science class of 2022 graduates

Columbus, MISS. – Jordan Isbell of Oxford, Mississippi, has graduated from The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science (MSMS) in the Class of 2022. Jordan previously attended Okolona High School and is the child of Mrs. Katrina and Mr. Jeffery Isbell.

Jordan has been elected to the MSMS Hall of Fame and was a finalist to receive the Vel Anthony Memorial Award, which is one of the highest honors at the school. Jordan will be attending The University of Mississippi this fall.

MSMS is our state’s nationally recognized residential high school for academically advanced eleventh and twelfth graders.

This graduating class has accepted more than $7.5 million in scholarships to attend universities all over Mississippi and the nation.

MSMS has been consistently ranked the #1 Public High School in Mississippi and among the Top 20 Best Public High Schools in the Nation by NICHE.com. Our faculty has frequently ranked among the Top 10 Best Public High School Teachers in the Nation and was ranked #1 in the Nation for three consecutive years.

Founded in 1987, on the campus of the Mississippi University for Women in Columbus, Mississippi, the mission of MSMS is “to enhance the future of Mississippi in the global society by meeting the individual needs of gifted and talented students through providing innovative learning experiences and leadership development in a residential environment.”

Additionally, MSMS is a member of the National Consortium for Secondary STEM schools (NCSSS) and was the fourth such school to exist in the nation. For more information, please visit www.themsms.org.