Flash Back to the 90s for the LOU Community on Aug. 13

The United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County (UWOLC) will flash back to the 90s at the Oxford Conference Center from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 13th at the 2022 United Way Flashback Bash, presented by CoreLogic and NICHOLAS AIR.

Similar to previous years, Almost Famous will play a mix of 90s hits throughout the evening, Taylor Grocery Special Events Catering will supply the catering, and Oxford PhotoBomb will be on hand to capture some fun memories. The UWOLC will also offer attendees the ability to bid on silent auction items and packages from businesses like Satterfield Pottery. In addition, the UWOLC plans to sell raffle tickets for a Lane Kiffin autographed football provided by Ole Miss Athletics.

An individual Flashback Bash ticket can be purchased for $30 and the price is $25 per person if you buy more than one. Additionally, several sponsorship opportunities remain available from the End of the Road level of $100 to the U Can’t Touch This category of $5,000. Further details regarding tickets and sponsorships are on the event page at uwoxfordms.org/uwflashback and drink tickets will be available for purchase upon arrival.

The UWOLC created the Flashback Bash in 2019 as a way for the Lafayette-Oxford-University (LOU) community to come together for a fun event that also makes a meaningful difference. The UWOLC flashed back to the 80s for its inaugural event three years before taking a trip back to the 70s in 2021.

“The Flashback Bash provides a perfect opportunity for our community to come together for a great night of music, food and fun that will also make a significant impact,” UWOLC Executive Director Kurt Brummett said. “Come as you are, as you were, or however you want to be, all we ask is that you come ready to have fun as we once again flash back for our community’s future.”

In addition to CoreLogic and NICHOLAS AIR serving as the presenting sponsors, several other local businesses and organizations have partnered with the UWOLC as event sponsors this year. Gastroenterology Associates and Endoscopy Center of North Mississippi, Liberty Finance, Charter Road Hospitality, LuLu’s, Bullseye 95.5, Ole Miss Athletics, Q105 | SuperTalk North MS 93.7 FM and Shaw Ace Hardware are all providing sponsorships of $1,000 or more. More than twenty additional entities have contributed between $100 and $750 to sponsor the event as well. A list of sponsors is available on the event page as well as at uwoxfordms.org/sponsors.

“I cannot thank our incredible sponsors enough for their tremendous support and partnership,” Brummett said. “Their generosity enables us to make the Flashback Bash accessible to more of our community and helps us continue to improve health, advance education, promote financial stability and meet basic needs throughout Oxford and Lafayette County.”

The funds raised through sponsorships, ticket sales and silent auction proceeds will support the UWOLC’s mission to improve lives and meet community needs by uniting people and resources. Information regarding the many local programs and initiatives the organization funds can be found at uwoxfordms.org/programs.

“We would love to add more attendees and sponsors as well as additional auction items and packages before the 13th as every contribution is an investment in our community” Brummett said. “We want this to be our biggest and best Bash yet so we can help even more of our friends and neighbors in need.”