Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for August 2 to August 5

Published 12:30 pm Saturday, August 6, 2022

By Staff Report

Lafayette County Detention Center (Bruce Newman)

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

 

August 2

Robert Curry, 30. Charge: Possession of a controlled substance with intent. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Hannah Russell, 27. Charge: Domestic violence – simple assault, hold for MDOC, hold for Metro. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Trent Dozeman, 29. Charge: Out of County warrant. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Earnest Sears, 21. Charge: Cyberstalking/email threats, hold for OPD investigation. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

 

August 3

Mary Wait, 22. Charge: DUI 1st, speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Antonio Phillips, 40. Charge: Possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, suspended driver’s license, improper equipment. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Timothy Hayslett, 46. Charge: Grand larceny. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

 

August 4

Marico Johnson, 34. Charge: Probation violation. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Stacy Bramlett, 40. Charge: Domestic violence, hold MDOC. This case will be heard in Circuit court and Municipal court.

Willie Washington, 40. Charge: Public drunk, false ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Ashley Primes, 43. Charge: Hold for Metro. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Amanda Ruis, 31. Charge: Drug Court violation. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Miracle Miles, 31. Charge: Possession of a schedule II substance, hold for Metro. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Curtis Crow, 26. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Derrick Harbin, 37. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Eric Hudson, 52. Charge: Contempt of court warrant. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Jhania Leday, 22. Charge: DUI 1st, speeding. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Jameson Rockett, 38. Charge: Driving with a suspended license, no insurance, hold for Metro. This case will be heard in Circuit court and Municipal court.

 

August 5

Justin Hobson, 34. Charge: DUI 1st, wrong way one way. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

More News

Grasping for understanding as technology glitches upend life

Can Oxford defend the storytelling championship?

Do we really need fashion for our avatars?

Flash Back to the 90s for the LOU Community on Aug. 13

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How do you feel about Daylight Saving Time?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...