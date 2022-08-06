Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for August 2 to August 5

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

August 2

Robert Curry, 30. Charge: Possession of a controlled substance with intent. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Hannah Russell, 27. Charge: Domestic violence – simple assault, hold for MDOC, hold for Metro. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Trent Dozeman, 29. Charge: Out of County warrant. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Earnest Sears, 21. Charge: Cyberstalking/email threats, hold for OPD investigation. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

August 3

Mary Wait, 22. Charge: DUI 1st, speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Antonio Phillips, 40. Charge: Possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, suspended driver’s license, improper equipment. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Timothy Hayslett, 46. Charge: Grand larceny. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

August 4

Marico Johnson, 34. Charge: Probation violation. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Stacy Bramlett, 40. Charge: Domestic violence, hold MDOC. This case will be heard in Circuit court and Municipal court.

Willie Washington, 40. Charge: Public drunk, false ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Ashley Primes, 43. Charge: Hold for Metro. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Amanda Ruis, 31. Charge: Drug Court violation. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Miracle Miles, 31. Charge: Possession of a schedule II substance, hold for Metro. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Curtis Crow, 26. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Derrick Harbin, 37. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Eric Hudson, 52. Charge: Contempt of court warrant. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Jhania Leday, 22. Charge: DUI 1st, speeding. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Jameson Rockett, 38. Charge: Driving with a suspended license, no insurance, hold for Metro. This case will be heard in Circuit court and Municipal court.

August 5

Justin Hobson, 34. Charge: DUI 1st, wrong way one way. This case will be heard in Municipal court.