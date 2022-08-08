Report to OPD leads to local woman’s arrest for alleged fraud, weapon possession

Published 10:07 am Monday, August 8, 2022

By Maya Martin

Hannah Russell

On Thursday, Aug. 4, the Oxford Police Department took a walk-in report regarding financial fraud.

After investigation, Hannah Russell, 27, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with Credit Card Fraud and Felon in Possession of a Weapon.

Russell was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for her initial bond hearing and issued a $25,000 bond. The Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on Russell.

