Judge denies bond for man charged with murder in missing Ole Miss student case

Published 6:22 pm Tuesday, August 9, 2022

A Lafayette County Circuit Court denied bail to Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. after a preliminary hearing on Tuesday.

This was Herrington’s second appearance in court since being charged with murder in the disappearance of University of Mississippi student Jimmie “Jay” Lee. Herrington’s bond hearing was initially supposed to be held on July 27. However, Herrington’s defense attorney Kevin Horan requested the bond hearing be postponed.

The prosecution and the defense met once again before Circuit Court Judge Franklin “Gray” Tollison on Tuesday to decide if the court would approve the state of Mississippi’s motion to revoke Herrington’s bond.

Assistant District Attorney Tiffany Kilpatrick, on behalf of the state of Mississippi, offered a timeline on events leading up to Lee’s disappearance, along with a timeline up to and after Herrington’s arrest .Witnesses in the prosecution included Lee’s mother, Stephanie Lee ,and Oxford Police Detective Ryan Baker.

Herrington’s defense attorney Kevin Horan stated Herrington should be treated the same as all other suspects and given a reasonable bond.

Herrington’s defense provided character witnesses including his mother Tina Herrington; close mentor and church affiliate Floyd Holly; Grenada High School Principal Emily Tindall ;and choir teacher and family friend Jimmie Winter.

In the end, the court decided in favor of the state. Tollison said the court finds the proof evident and presumption great that Herrington committed the capital offense of first-degree murder.

“… No condition of bond or combination of conditions could reasonably assure the appearance of the defendant in an inquiry,” Tollison said. “Bail is denied to the defendant Timothy Herrington.”

This is a developing story. More details on the testimony will be provided soon.