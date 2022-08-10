Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for August 5 to August 9
Published 12:30 pm Wednesday, August 10, 2022
This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.
August 5
Nataren Adonay, 29. Charge: Reckless driving, no driver’s license, possession of marijuana in motor vehicle. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Stephen Sanders, 43. Charge: Public drunk – leaving the scene. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Charles Joiner, 54. Charge: Embezzlement. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Dylan Busby, 27. Charge: Burglary. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.
Eric Williams, 52. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Earl Willie Sisk, 54. Charge: Public drunk, disorderly. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Leroy Boles, 57. Charge: Child endangerment, DUI 1st, no driver’s license. This case will be heard in Justice court.
August 6
Gunner Hays, 18. Charge: Public drunk, fake ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Walker Poole, 18. Charge: Fake ID, public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Soliz Candles, 24. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Hugh Miller, 18. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Jack Jones, 25. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Alexander Barden, 20. Charge: Fake ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Kellen O’Donnell, 19. Charge: Fake ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Christian Davis, 20. Charge: Possession of marijuana in motor vehicle. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Alexis Browning, 19. Charge: DUI 1st, one headlight. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Cade Kennedy, 22. Charge: Public drunk, disorderly. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Bobby Jones, 37. Charge: Public drunk, resisting arrest. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
August 7
Lori Frazier, 52. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Leonardo Cruz, 24. Charge: DUI 1st, speeding, no driver’s license. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Leondro Mendez, 37. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Austin Johnson, 21. Charge: DUI – running stop sign. This case will be heard in Justice court.
William Dolly, 20. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Leslie Allen Burt, 45. Charge: Warrant, possession of controlled substance. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Andrew King, 25. Charge: resisting, FTC, obstruction of traffic. This case will be heard in
Municipal court.
August 8
Phu Due Nguyen, 28. Charge: Leaving scene with property damage, felony, fleeing, reckless driving. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Anthony Hilliard, 39. Charge: Abusive calls to emergency services. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
August 9
Deadrin Chapman, 38. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Thomas Zepeda, 37. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.