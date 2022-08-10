Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for August 5 to August 9

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

August 5

Nataren Adonay, 29. Charge: Reckless driving, no driver’s license, possession of marijuana in motor vehicle. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Stephen Sanders, 43. Charge: Public drunk – leaving the scene. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Charles Joiner, 54. Charge: Embezzlement. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Dylan Busby, 27. Charge: Burglary. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Eric Williams, 52. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Earl Willie Sisk, 54. Charge: Public drunk, disorderly. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Leroy Boles, 57. Charge: Child endangerment, DUI 1st, no driver’s license. This case will be heard in Justice court.

August 6

Gunner Hays, 18. Charge: Public drunk, fake ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Walker Poole, 18. Charge: Fake ID, public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Soliz Candles, 24. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Hugh Miller, 18. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Jack Jones, 25. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Alexander Barden, 20. Charge: Fake ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Kellen O’Donnell, 19. Charge: Fake ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Christian Davis, 20. Charge: Possession of marijuana in motor vehicle. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Alexis Browning, 19. Charge: DUI 1st, one headlight. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Cade Kennedy, 22. Charge: Public drunk, disorderly. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Bobby Jones, 37. Charge: Public drunk, resisting arrest. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

August 7

Lori Frazier, 52. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Leonardo Cruz, 24. Charge: DUI 1st, speeding, no driver’s license. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Leondro Mendez, 37. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Austin Johnson, 21. Charge: DUI – running stop sign. This case will be heard in Justice court.

William Dolly, 20. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Leslie Allen Burt, 45. Charge: Warrant, possession of controlled substance. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Andrew King, 25. Charge: resisting, FTC, obstruction of traffic. This case will be heard in

Municipal court.

August 8

Phu Due Nguyen, 28. Charge: Leaving scene with property damage, felony, fleeing, reckless driving. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Anthony Hilliard, 39. Charge: Abusive calls to emergency services. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

August 9

Deadrin Chapman, 38. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Thomas Zepeda, 37. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.