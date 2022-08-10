Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for August 5 to August 9

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

 

August 5 

Nataren Adonay, 29. Charge: Reckless driving, no driver’s license, possession of marijuana in motor vehicle. This case will be heard in Justice court. 

Stephen Sanders, 43. Charge: Public drunk – leaving the scene. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Charles Joiner, 54. Charge: Embezzlement. This case will be heard in Circuit court. 

Dylan Busby, 27.  Charge: Burglary. There is no mention of where this case will be heard. 

Eric Williams, 52. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Justice court. 

Earl Willie Sisk, 54. Charge: Public drunk, disorderly. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Leroy Boles, 57. Charge: Child endangerment, DUI 1st, no driver’s license. This case will be heard in Justice court. 

 

August 6

Gunner Hays, 18. Charge: Public drunk, fake ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Walker Poole, 18. Charge: Fake ID, public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Soliz Candles, 24. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Hugh Miller, 18. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Jack Jones, 25. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Alexander Barden, 20. Charge: Fake ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Kellen O’Donnell, 19. Charge: Fake ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Christian Davis, 20. Charge: Possession of marijuana in motor vehicle. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Alexis Browning, 19. Charge: DUI 1st, one headlight. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Cade Kennedy, 22. Charge: Public drunk, disorderly. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Bobby Jones, 37. Charge: Public drunk, resisting arrest. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

 

August 7

Lori Frazier, 52. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving. This case will be heard in Justice court. 

Leonardo Cruz, 24. Charge: DUI 1st, speeding, no driver’s license. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Leondro Mendez, 37. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Austin Johnson, 21. Charge: DUI – running stop sign. This case will be heard in Justice court. 

William Dolly, 20. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Leslie Allen Burt, 45. Charge: Warrant, possession of controlled substance. This case will be heard in Circuit court. 

Andrew King, 25. Charge: resisting, FTC, obstruction of traffic. This case will be heard in 

Municipal court. 

 

August 8

Phu Due Nguyen, 28. Charge: Leaving scene with property damage, felony, fleeing, reckless driving. This case will be heard in Circuit court. 

Anthony Hilliard, 39. Charge: Abusive calls to emergency services. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

 

August 9 

Deadrin Chapman, 38. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Thomas Zepeda, 37. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

 

