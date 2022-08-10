Oxford increases full time employee salary budget by more than $1.8 million

The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved salary adjustments for full-time city employees totaling more than $1.8 million.

This salary increase for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 comes after months of budget meetings and discussions. Aldermen committed to discussing salaries in closed, executive meetings before announcing their final decision.

“At the beginning of our budget planning we committed to not raising taxes on for our citizens and we committed that investing in our amazing employees would be our top priority,” said Mayor Robyn Tannehill in a video statement.

The increase will bring the minimum wage of full-time employees up to $16.44/hour.

“Workforce challenges continue to affect the city of Oxford— just like every other employer, but we are committed to attracting and retaining quality employees,” Tannehill said. “I would argue that the city of Oxford has the best employees in the nation. Our goal is to not only tell them that they’re appreciated, but to put our money where our mouth is and we did just that.”