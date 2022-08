State issues four Lafayette County businesses medical cannabis licenses

Mississippi has issued four businesses in Lafayette County a license to dispense medical cannabis.

On Aug. 5, the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program released a list of licensed medical cannabis businesses in the state.

Read MMCP Business List

Mississippi officially has 107 licensed medical cannabis establishments. Of the 107, 93 are dispensaries.

Within Lafayette County, four businesses were licensed as medical cannabis establishments by the Mississippi Department of Revenue: CannaMiss, LLC; Southern Crop Wellness IV, LLC; Hybrid, LLC; and Magnolia Medical Cannabis Company, LLC.

All four entities are licensed as medical cannabis dispensaries and located in Oxford.

Medical cannabis dispensaries will acquire, store, transfer, sell supplies or dispenses medical cannabis, equipment used for medical cannabis or related supplies and educational materials to registered card holders.