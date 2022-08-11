Mr. Falton O. “Sonny” Mason, Jr., 94, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital –

North Mississippi. The funeral will be Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church of

Oxford with Rev. Robert Allen and Rev. Don Gann officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service

beginning at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow in Oxford Memorial Cemetery. Waller Funeral Home is in

charge of arrangements.

Mr. Mason was born on August 16, 1927, in Lafayette County, MS to the late Falton and Eula Belle

Mason. As one of the first twelve attorneys in Oxford, he practiced for over 60 years, was the former

Assistant U.S. Attorney, and the State Hearing Officer for the State of Mississippi Personnel Board. He

was a longtime member and deacon of First Baptist Church of Oxford. With a loving devotion for his

church, Mr. Mason served as an usher and drove the church bus for many years and was a former

Sunday school director. He was a member of both the Oxford Lion’s Club and O.D. Smith Masonic Lodge,

and a founding member of The Beacon Coffee Club, where he developed many cherished friendships. In

his leisure, Mr. Mason enjoyed Ole Miss sports and bird hunting. He was an avid camper, taking his

family on many road trips and adventures. While he held many professional accomplishments and

commitments to his community, Mr. Mason never neglected his most important roles, which were

husband, father, and grandfather. He was deeply devoted to his wife of 58 years, Cornelia, and their

children and grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Mr. Mason was preceded in death by his

daughter, Amanda Mason Allison; granddaughter, Julia Belle Mason; and sister, Peggy Mason.

Mr. Mason is survived by his wife, Cornelia P. Mason of Oxford, MS; sons, Michael Mason and his wife,

Lucinda of Helena, AL and Falton O. Mason, III and his wife, Mary of Olive Branch, MS; and his

grandchildren, Tip Mason, Lawson Mason (Adam Langston), Haley Mason, Parker Allison, and Elise

Mason.

Expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions in Mr. Mason’s memory may be made to St. Jude

Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org.

For more information or to leave an online condolence please call 662-234-7971 or visit

www.wallerfuneralhome.com.