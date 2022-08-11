North Mississippi judge to host virtual event focused on legal representation, domestic violence issues

On Thursday, Aug. 18, Chief Judge Debra M. Brown of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi will host an event focused on the importance of pro bono representation and domestic violence issues entitled “Collaborate for POWER Against Domestic Violence.”

The event will be held virtually at 1 p.m.

In September 2018, the Pro Bono Work to Empower and Represent (POWER) Act, Pub. L. No. 115-237, was signed into law.

Under the POWER Act, the Chief Judge of each federal judicial district holds an annual public event designed to encourage pro bono representation for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault and to engage citizens in assisting survivors.

This year’s POWER Act event will provide an opportunity for lawyers, social workers, and law enforcement officers to satisfy continuing education requirements and is also open to any interested members of the public.

Speakers will include Dr. Patricia Ann Davenport, LSW, Executive Director of Our House, Inc., on “Victimology Resources;” Gayla Carpenter-Sanders, Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project, on pro bono representation; Takiva Bell, Executive Director of SAFE, Inc., on “Cultural Diversity;” Teri D. Gleason, Director of the Bureau of Victim Assistance of the Mississippi Office of the Attorney General, on “Crime Victims’ Bill of Rights, Crime Victim Compensation Program, and other AGO Crime Victim Resources;” and a presentation by Christi McCoy of North Mississippi Rural Legal Services.

Those interested in attending the virtual event may register at www.msnd.uscourts.gov/content/2022-power-act-cle-registration.