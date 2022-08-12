Four OSD teachers selected to serve on MDE Teacher Advisory Council

The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has selected 52 of the state’s most highly regarded educators to serve on the Mississippi Teacher Advisory Council (MTAC) for the 2022-23 school year.

Among those selected were Oxford School District teachers Ashley Martin (Oxford High), Paige Whitten (Oxford High), Valarie Buford (Della Davidson Elementary), and this year’s District Teacher of the Year, Aimee Brewer (Bramlett Elementary).

Representing schools in all areas of the state, MTAC is now made-up of 309 educators in content areas such as general education, arts, special education, and career and technical education.

The purpose of the Mississippi Advisory Teacher Council is to ensure that excellent teaching and learning is happening throughout every school and classroom in the state and that teachers and school leaders have the information, resources, and support they need to create and maintain that success.

“It is so important to hear first-hand accounts from Mississippi teachers about how MDE’s work on the state level affects their work on the local level,” said Dr. Kim Benton, interim state superintendent of education. “I look forward to meeting all MTAC members during sessions in the coming months as we collaborate to achieve successful student outcomes.”

To see a list of all new MTAC members, visit mdek12.org/SSE/Council.