Ole Miss lands three-star forward Jordan Burks

Published 9:41 am Friday, August 12, 2022

By Jake Davis

2023 three-star forward Jordan Burks poses for a photo during a visit to Ole Miss on June 10, 2022. Burks committed to play for the Rebels on Thursday. (Ole Miss Athletics)

Ole Miss men’s basketball landed their third player from the class of 2023 on Thursday as they secured a commitment from three-star forward Jordan Burks.

The Central Pointe Academy (Florida) product is the No. 203 player in the class of 2023 and the No. 22 player in the state of Florida.

A 6-foot-7, 180-pound wing is a rangy athlete who excels at getting downhill in transition and using his length to finish through traffic at the rim.

A late-blooming prospect, Burks is a high-ceiling athlete with the physical tools to develop into an elite two-way wing.

He joins four-star center Rashaud Marshall and unranked power forward Jacob Gazzo in the Rebels’ class of 2023 as they attempt to rebuild following a disappointing 13-19 campaign in 2021-2022.

More Ole Miss Sports

Mike Bianco receives contract extension following national championship run

Ole Miss, Bianco agree to contract extension

Ole Miss football wraps up week one of fall camp

Ole Miss ranked No. 24 in preseason coaches’ poll

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How do you feel about Daylight Saving Time?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...