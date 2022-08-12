Ole Miss lands three-star forward Jordan Burks

Ole Miss men’s basketball landed their third player from the class of 2023 on Thursday as they secured a commitment from three-star forward Jordan Burks.

The Central Pointe Academy (Florida) product is the No. 203 player in the class of 2023 and the No. 22 player in the state of Florida.

A 6-foot-7, 180-pound wing is a rangy athlete who excels at getting downhill in transition and using his length to finish through traffic at the rim.

A late-blooming prospect, Burks is a high-ceiling athlete with the physical tools to develop into an elite two-way wing.

He joins four-star center Rashaud Marshall and unranked power forward Jacob Gazzo in the Rebels’ class of 2023 as they attempt to rebuild following a disappointing 13-19 campaign in 2021-2022.