Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for August 9 to August 12

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

August 9

Zekyia Burt, 28. Charge: Domestic violence – simple assault. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

August 10

Anthony Taylor, 40. Charge: Hold for investigation, hold for MDOC. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Kamiracle Lay, 19. Charge: Abusive calls to 911. Charge: This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Patrick Archie, 59. Charge: Trespassing, possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

August 11

Grant Daniels, 22. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Vladyslav Ladygin, 26. Charge: Embezzlement. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Jacob Hunt, 28. Charge: Driving with a suspended license, expired tag, no insurance. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Trajerrion Brown, 19. Charge: DUI other. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Reuben Jones, 25. Charge: DUI 1st, no seatbelt. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

David Copeland, 46. Charge: Warrant – possession of a controlled substance. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Matthew Babb, 39. Charge: Domestic violence, hold for Metro. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Lucas Fisher, 39. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

August 12

Jeffrey Bounds, 22. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.