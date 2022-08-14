Overnight fire destroys historic church in Oxford

Published 8:54 am Sunday, August 14, 2022

By Staff Report

Photo courtesy Shawn Bennett

A fire destroyed College Hill Presbyterian Church in Lafayette County overnight Saturday.

The church, located at 339 Co Rd 102, burned for more than three hours, according to reports. Crews from the Lafayette County Volunteer Fire Department and Oxford Fire Department battled the blaze.

Founded in 1835, the original sanctuary was built in 1844 and was said to be teh oldest Presbyterian structure in North Mississippi and the oldest church building of any denomination in the Oxford area. The pulpit, pews adn pew gates were the original furnishings.

This is a developing story; we will update as more information is available.

 

