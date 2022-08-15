Mrs. Eloween Oaks Lewis, 89, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi. A memorial service will be held Monday, August 22, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at Oxford-University United Methodist Church with Rev. Chris McAlilly and Rev. Warren Black officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 1:00 P.M. A private graveside service will take place at Oxford Memorial Cemetery. Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Lewis was born on December 16, 1932, to the late Washington and Evelyn Oakes. A devoted wife and homemaker, she was a member of the Officer’s Wives Club of Wright-Patterson Airforce Base during the time her husband was stationed there. Her husband, Arthur, can attribute much of the success of his military career to her unwavering devotion and support. From her personally pinning on his wings, to making sure he had a hearty breakfast before duty each morning, she was always by his side. For over 50 years, Mrs. Lewis was a member and Deacon of First Presbyterian Church of Fairborn, OH. Well known for her ability to prepare meals for YMCA programs and Lenton luncheons that fed over 100 people, she held an obvious love for cooking. When she wasn’t donating those skills to the community, she was at home, lovingly preparing food for her family. At her son David’s insistence Mrs. Lewis went to see Dracula the Ballet. She fell quickly in love with the entrancing beauty of the ballet and from then on was a lifelong fan. Mrs. Lewis was a current member of Oxford-University United Methodist Church and loved the community and life that she and her husband had found in Oxford. She was preceded in death by her son, David Alan Lewis; her sister, Myrleen Oakes Azlin; and her son-in-law, Jim Bennett.

Mrs. Lewis is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, Col. Arthur B. Lewis (USAF Retired) of Oxford, MS; daughters, Mary Lewis Takerer and her husband, John of Oxford, MS and Beverly Lewis Bennett of Greenville, MS; son, Arthur Wesley Lewis and his wife, Sherry of Vienna, VA; daughter-in-law, Sue Boehmer of Pittsburg, PA; sister, Hazel Oakes O’Donnell of Nashville, TN; and grandchildren, Anna Takerer, Michael Takerer, Laura Bennett, Josh Bennett and his wife, Emily, Matthew Lewis and his wife, Sam, Kyle Lewis, and Ryan Lewis.

Expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions in Mrs. Lewis’ memory may be made to Oxford University United Methodist Church Building Fund, 424 S. 10th Street, Oxford, MS 38655 or online at https://ouumc.ccbchurch.com/goto/forms/15/responses/new or Alma G. and Arthur B. Lewis Scholarship Fund at The University of Mississippi Foundation, 406 University Avenue, Oxford, MS 38655.

For more information or to leave an online condolence please call 662-234-7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.