Mary Marjorie Scott, 95, of Madison, MS, went to be with the Lord on August 3, 2022.

Marjorie was born to Mary McKee Andrus and T.A. Andrus in Henderson, TX, on July 4, 1927. She married Benjamin Thomas “BT” Scott of Mendenhall, MS, in Texas on September 10, 1945. She and her husband were long-time residents of Greenville, MS, and faithful members of First Baptist Church of Greenville until his death in 2004. She resided near her daughter in Cleveland, MS, Miramar, FL, and Madison, MS, until her death.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Russell (Terry) of Madison, MS; son, Thomas Edwin Scott (Norely) of Lake Mary, FL; four grandchildren, Vontese Russell Farmer (Doty) of Oxford, MS; Scott Russell (Ann Marie) of Hernando, MS; Thomas Scott of New York, NY; and Jessica Scott Azulay of Charlotte, NC; great-grandchildren, William Russell Farmer, Nolan Scott Farmer, Marjorie Elizabeth Farmer, Jordan Russell, David Austin Russell (Grace); Eva , Julia, and Dahlia Azulay; great-great-granddaughter Oakley Russell; and her special in-law, Lois Merene Russell of Pace, MS. She was the longest-living member of her family and leaves behind a loving family and a few dear friends in Greenville and Cleveland.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, James Francis Andrus, McKee Andrus, Tillman Edwin Andrus, Arlan “Ray” Andrus, and her sister, Jean Andrus Wallace.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Marjorie’s name may be made to First Baptist Church, Greenville, MS; to Samaritan’s Purse Ministries, or to the charity of your choice.

Boone Funeral Home, Greenville, MS is in charge of services. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery. There will be no formal services.

(Marjorie, or Grandmother as she was affectionately called, was a child of God and so much more. She was gentle hugs and soft kisses. Verbal approval and silent affirmations. She was bible devotions, Sunday school and the sweet voice singing next to you in church. She was coffee and cake Sunday afternoons with friends. She was Christmases that are warm and lovely. She was a rainy afternoon safe escape from the world. She was the loving, listening ear, the shoulder to cry on on and the hand you want to hold. She was I’ll share my recipes with you, sew my dance costume, and hand painted cards. She was hot tamales, Neapolitan Ice Cream and camping vacations. She was silly and kind. She was backyard gardens and late-afternoon porch swings. She was spend the night and sleep between us. She was the lap of loving kindness. She was phone call that starts with “Hello Dear-heart, I just wanted to hear your sweet little voice” that always ended in “I love, love, love you”. And she was all you could ever want to be, a Christian role model for children, a loving wife to her husband and the best Grandmother anyone could ever ask for. She left us FULL with a love that will last until we see each other again.)