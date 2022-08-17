County approves designs for central fire station expansion

The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors voted on Monday to approve designs for new additions to the county’s central fire station in an effort to help accommodate recent growth within the department.

The new buildings will provide living quarters for the department’s growing staff as well as modernized maintenance facilities.

The county only received one bid for the project from ACI Building Systems, who bid $76,452 for the design and manufacturing of the fire station and $60,413 for the maintenance building.

Lafayette County Director of Development Services Joel Hollowell said the bid for the maintenance building was below their anticipated budget, while the bid for the fire station was right at budget.

“I don’t usually like taking single bids but since Mr. Hollowell said they were low and right-on, I’m good,” joked District 3 Supervisor David Rikard.

The County will take separate bids for the assembly of the buildings once they are delivered.