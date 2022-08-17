Michael Vaughn Tidwell, Sr., 80, of Sommerville, TN formerly of Abbeville, MS passed away August 14, 2022. He loved the outdoors and working in his vegetable garden. He was always busy and loved being with his family, especially his grandchildren always having an amazing sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Peggy Wolfe Tidwell; daughter, Diana “DeeDee” Tidwell-Norman (Fred) of Southaven, MS; son, Michael “Mickey” Vaughn Tidwell, Jr. (Heather) of Perry, GA; sisters, Virginia Tidwell McGregor (Zellon) of Batesville, MS, Nancy Walls (Jimmy) of Abbeville, MS, Katie Elizabeth Tidwell South-Arnold (Johnny) of Abbeville, MS and Alice Faye Tidwell-Jones (Dennis) of Como, MS; brother, Jerry Lloyd Tidwell of Abbeville, MS; 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Katie Tidwell; brothers, Jimmy Tidwell and Dickey Tidwell and his best friend, Wilbur Robshaw; and his faithful fur baby, Patty.

Michael was a member of Landmark Baptist Church in Sommerville, TN. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to the American Heart Association or to the American Lung Association. A memorial service was held Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Pate-Jones Funeral Home in Senatobia.