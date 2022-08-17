Ole Miss women’s basketball releases 2022-23 SEC schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ole Miss has finalized its schedule for the 2022-23 season, with the SEC announcing the 16-game conference schedules for all 14 schools Wednesday.

The Rebels begin the tough grind of the SEC from the comfort of the SJB Pavilion against Auburn (Dec. 29) before ringing in the New Year in Starkville against Mississippi State (Jan. 1).

Ole Miss returns home to take on Vanderbilt (Jan. 5) before heading out on the road for two games at Texas A&M (Jan. 8) and at Georgia (Jan. 12).

Ole Miss then takes on Alabama (Jan. 15) for its first meeting of the season before heading to The Plains for its second matchup against Auburn (Jan. 22). Mississippi State (Jan. 26) visits the SJB Pavilion for a Thursday night matchup, prior to the Rebels wrapping up the month of January at Arkansas (Jan. 29).

A trip to Rocky Top at Tennessee (Feb. 2) opens February followed by the first of two-game homestands for the month, as the Rebels take on Florida (Feb. 5) and Kentucky (Feb. 13). For the first time in two seasons, the Rebels trek to Baton Rouge to meet LSU (Feb. 16) to begin the final stretch of conference play. The Rebels welcome defending national champions South Carolina (Feb. 19), then wrap up the home slate with senior night against Missouri (Feb. 23). A quick road trip to Tuscaloosa wraps up the regular season for the Rebels at Alabama (Feb. 26).

After a year-long hiatus, the SEC Tournament returns to Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, from March 1-5.

Coming off of its best season in 15 years and its 18th program NCAA Tournament appearance, the Rebels enter year five of the Yolett McPhee-McCuin era with high-energy surrounding the program. Ole Miss returns a key core from last season’s team in starters Snudda Collins and Madison Scott , as well as the reigning SEC Sixth-Woman of the Year in Angel Baker . Newcomers are abundant, including the nation’s No. 17 transfer in Myah Taylor from Mississippi State and tenacious defender Rita Igbokwe from Pitt.

Dates, times and television designations for all games will be announced at a later date.

2022-23 SEC Schedule

Dec. 29-Auburn

Jan. 1-at Mississippi State

Jan. 5-Vanderbilt

Jan. 8-at Texas A&M

Jan. 12-at Georgia

Jan. 15-Alabama

Jan. 22-at Auburn

Jan. 26-Mississippi State

Jan. 29-at Arkansas

Feb. 2-at Tennessee

Feb. 5-Florida

Feb. 13-Kentucky

Feb. 16-at LSU

Feb. 19-South Carolina

Feb. 23-Missouri

Feb. 26-at Alabama

March 1-5-SEC Tournament (Greenville, S.C.)