Francis Daniel Cerniglia, 91, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022. He was the son of the late Samuel Francis Cerniglia and Thelma Hanley Cerniglia as well as the brother to the late Samuel Lewis Cerniglia.

Mr. Cerniglia had suffered a near fatal accident on April 18, 2017. His long-time neighbor, Ms. Carol Massie virtually saved his life and quickly assumed the title of his caregiver. This was at a most critical time as his nearest relatives lived in Grenada, MS. Irene Cerniglia Tucker was a close first cousin. Her husband, Lane Tucker, also became a significant part of his life, as did the many cousins who emanated from the Tucker family tree. Mr. Cerniglia’s maternal representative would be the late Charles Lowe of Ridgeland, MS.

Francis was born on May 20, 1931 in New Orleans, LA. In the throes of the Great Depression, his parents moved to Greenwood, MS, to form a business relationship with his brother.

Francis graduated from Greenwood High School in 1949 and from Tulane University in 1953 in hopes of pursuing a medical career. However the Korean War played a major role in thwarting this pursuit by drafting him immediately. After a two year stint in the military, Mr. Cerniglia decided to change courses and enrolled at the University of Mississippi and took up the practice of Pharmacy. He received a degree in pharmacy in January of 1959.

Walgreens played a most major part of Francis’ professional career, as part of that organization, he worked in Vicksburg, MS for 8 years. He transferred to Memphis in 1967 and lived in the Bluff City ever since, retiring in 1992.

Mr. Cerniglia was an avid sports fan and had followed Ole Miss athletic teams closely. He also loved music and collected a huge CD collection, with emphasis on songs of yesteryear.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Greenwood, MS. Father Andrew Nguyen will officiate.

Wilson & Knight Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.